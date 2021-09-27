Takoradi woman wasted our resources and time; she will be prosecuted - Police

Acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the Takoradi woman in the midst of the kidnapping case, will be prosecuted

The acting Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has said the Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, will be prosecuted for faking pregnancy and kidnapping.

According to ACP Ofori, action may be taken against her because she wasted the resources of the police by creating a fake story and sending the police on a fruitless assignment.

In a Citinews report, he said looking at the development closely, there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court to face the law.

He explained that the police deployed 40-member search team and even provided police security, only for everything to be false.

ACP Ofori said a Police criminal phycologist and the head of the police Counselling Department were brought in from Accra to Takoradi to assess her and offer assistance.

He added that if all that is quantified, it is a big investment, but the police will continue to offer good support to our people and offer assistance.

Takoradi woman confessed to not being pregnant

Josephine Mensah has finally confirmed not being pregnant after several tests prove she wasn't.

She confessed to a team of Police psychologists and Health workers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

According to her, she faked her pregnancy after losing her real pregnancy in the fourth month due to the special treatment her husband was giving her.

Takoradi woman wasn't pregnant

Prior to her confession, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

The regional minister stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

