I'm not guilty of faking my pregnancy and kidnapping - T'di woman tells court

The Takoradi woman at the centre of the controversial pregnancy and kidnapping case, Josephine Panyin Mensah has pleaded not guilty.

In her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021, Josephine told the court that she is not guilty despite claims by the police that she confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A in the Western Region.

In a report filed by Citinews, the woman appeared calm when she was brought in to the court at 6:00 am to stand trial.

She is reportedly facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

According to a similar report filed by 3news, she has been granted a bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

More soon...

Source: Yen.com.gh