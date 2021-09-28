Josephine Panyin Mensah is still in police custody

She woman was unable to meet the bail condition

A Takoradi Circuit Court granted her a bail of GHS 50,000 with two sureties

The Takoradi woman who allegedly faked her pregnancy and kidnapping, Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons is still in police custody since her bail by a Takoradi Circuit Court.

According to a report filed Pulse.com.gh, she was unable to meet her bail of GHS 50,000 with two sureties.

According to prosecutors, she hasn’t met the bail conditions set and thus, cannot be released to go home to meet her family.

No bail for Takoradi 'pregnant' woman as she fails to meet demands; still locked up

Source: UGC

Josephine Mensah pleads not guilty

Josephine Panyin Mensah has pleaded not guilty.

In her first appearance in court she told the court that she was not guilty despite claims by the police that she confessed to faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.

She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A in the Western Region.

She is reportedly facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Takoradi woman bought pregnancy belly for GHc 30 in the market

Emmanuel Basintale, a prosecutor on the case claims Josephine bought the belly in the market.

He said she bought the belly bump which gave the impression that she was pregnant from the Takoradi Market Circle, at GH¢30

Takoradi woman will be prosecuted

Prior to being arraigned in court, the acting Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has said the Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, will be prosecuted for faking pregnancy and kidnapping.

According to ACP Ofori, action may be taken against her because she wasted the resources of the police by creating a fake story and sending the police on a fruitless assignment.

In a Citinews report, he said looking at the development closely, there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court to face the law.

Background

Josephine was found in Axim in the Western Region after going missing for 5 days when she left her house to go on her routine morning walk on September 16, 2021.

After she was found, she claimed she was kidnapped and delivered on the same day as when was kidnapped.

Per her narration, her baby was taken from her by the kidnappers who she claimed were ritualists.

She added that the other pregnant women were killed but fortunately for her, she was spared because she is a twin.

Source: Yen.com.gh