The mother of Nana Agradaa has broken her silence after her daughter was recently released from prison

She shared her pain and sent a strong appreciative message to Mama Pat’s husband, Angel Asiamah

The emotional moment has sparked massive reactions on social media as users shared varied opinions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The mother of Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, has spoken after her beloved daughter returned home following her release from prison.

Agradaa's mother breaks her silence following her release as she sends an appreciative message to Angel Asiamah. Image credit: Kohene Media, The BBC Ghana, Angle Asiamah

Source: Facebook

On February 27, 2026, Nana Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, told Channel One TV that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year jail term to 12 months.

The lawyer clarified that the preacher’s early release was not due to favouritism but to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, under which convicts can be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

While some were happy for Mama Pat, others questioned why she had not been made to serve her earlier 15-year jail term after being declared guilty.

True to Baffour's words, Nana Agradaa was released in the early hours of March 3, 2026, with loved ones arriving at the Nsawam Female Prison in T-shirts to welcome her.

In a couple of clips shared on social media, the controversial televangelist's fans were seen jubilating after she finally gained her freedom.

The preacher was also seen in a viral video wearing white attire, with her husband, Angel Asiamah's hand placed around her shoulders. Mama Pat's reunion with her family following her release has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians online.

Watch an Instagram video of Agradaa after she was released from prison:

Agradaa's mum surfaces following release

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, Nana Agradaa's mother made a rare appearance at her church for a thanksgiving service following her freedom from prison.

While addressing the congregation, the emotional mother detailed her pain during her daughter's days in jail.

“When my daughter was arrested, I was heartbroken. The thoughts that were running through my head were ‘who will take care of me’,” she said.

According to her, just when she thought all hopes were lost, Angel Asiamah came into the picture. The pleased mother thanked Agradaa's husband and rained massive blessings on him for being supportive. Saying;

“God bless you, Angel Asiamah. May the good Lord elevate you. Just as you remembered my family and me in the difficult time, may God do the same for you. He never abandoned me.”

Watch the Instagram video of Agradaa's mother below:

Reactions to Agradaa's mother's remarks

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the remarks of Agradaa's mother.

K.B wrote:

“A good husband is hard to find. God bless you, Angel Asiamah.”

Lydia Adobea wrote:

“This time around, if you are dating someone, ask the person if he can be your Angel Asiamah.”

Williams wrote:

“At least she is grateful. God bless you for this, Mama. Many people will never appreciate the good things others did for them.”

Esther Nana Amaniam wrote:

“I am even teary. There are goosebumps all around me. In fact, this testimony makes me happy and sad at the same time.”

Captain Smart praises Angel Asiamah for being supportive and fighting for her freedom. Image credit: Captain Smart, Angel Asiamah

Source: Twitter

Captain Smart reacts to Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ‘Onua Maakye' morning show host, Captain Smart, reacted to the release of Agradaa from prison.

The presenter praised Angel Asiamah for the selfless support he offered her while in prison.

He stated that many people perceived that Mama Pat's husband would have the liberty to do what he pleases when Agradaa was arrested; however, he remained clean and channelled his efforts into getting his wife back home.

Source: YEN.com.gh