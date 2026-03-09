Antoine Semenyo could make his long-awaited Champions League debut against Real Madrid as Manchester City visit the Santiago Bernabéu

Despite joining City only in January, Semenyo’s 17 goals this season already surpass the scoring numbers of some of Real Madrid’s attacking stars

Former Asante Kotoko winger Francis Akwaffo has urged the Ghanaian forward to prove his quality against the Spanish giants

Vinícius has created more chances this season, registering a higher assist count for the Spanish giants

Manchester City’s January signing, Antoine Semenyo, has quickly become one of the club’s standout performers this season, and the spotlight falls on him ahead of a crucial European night.

The Ghanaian forward has made an immediate impact since his move from AFC Bournemouth, and all eyes will be on him when City travel to Santiago Bernabéu for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, March 11.

Semenyo’s statistics underline just how influential he has been. Across all competitions this season, the 24-year-old has netted 17 goals and provided 5 assists in 34 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Ten of those goals came during his time at Bournemouth, while the remaining seven have been scored in Manchester City colours.

Breaking it down by competition, 15 of his goals have come in the Premier League, with one in the FA Cup and another in the Carabao Cup.

Remarkably, Semenyo is still waiting for his Champions League debut, making his potential first outing against Real Madrid all the more eagerly anticipated.

Comparing Semenyo to Vinicius Jr. and co

Semenyo’s form this season puts him on par, if not ahead, of several of Real Madrid’s attacking stars. For instance, according to Transfermarkt, Vinícius Júnior has scored 13 goals in 39 appearances across competitions, including 9 in La Liga, and has also registered 13 assists, slightly outpacing Semenyo in creating chances.

Brahim Diaz, the Moroccan attacker, has 1 goal and 5 assists in 27 games, while Arda Güler, sometimes deployed as a winger or attacking midfielder, has 3 goals and 13 assists.

When viewed purely in goal-scoring terms, Semenyo’s tally is impressive. He has already outscored Vinícius in goals and is competitive with Madrid’s other wingers, showcasing his consistency and finishing ability.

His arrival at City has added a new dimension to Pep Guardiola’s attacking options, and his versatility, able to operate across the front line, makes him a potent threat against the La Liga giants.

Ex-Kotoko star urges Semenyo to shine

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Asante Kotoko winger Francis Akwaffo encouraged Semenyo to seize the moment.

“He should show his worth against top teams like Madrid. This is the stage to prove his quality and impact. With City relying on sharp finishing and creative spark to challenge Madrid’s European pedigree, Semenyo’s performance could be decisive'' he said.

As Manchester City gear up for the crucial first leg, all eyes will be on Semenyo to see if the Ghanaian can translate his domestic brilliance to Europe’s grandest stage.

If he and his teammates deliver, City may have a serious advantage heading into the return leg at the Etihad.

