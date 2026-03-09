Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, has broken her silence after she tied the knot with her husband

In a TikTok video, the NPP politician's wife showed off her ring as she vented over her wedding videos being leaked

Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis' remarks after her wedding has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Dr Charis, the new wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has publicly reacted after footage of her private wedding ceremony was leaked on social media.

Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah's new wife, Dr Charis, flaunts her ring and complains over the online leakage of their wedding video. Photo source: @doctorcharis, @drcharis_lifestyle, Kessben TV/Facebook

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah married Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

According to renowned blogger The 1957 News Gh, the Old Tafo MP and his new wife's marriage ceremony was a private one attended by only invited guests.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom constituency MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye, among others.

Footage of the private wedding surfaced on social media, showing the couple wearing matching traditional outfits and beaming with happiness as they celebrated their union.

Vincent Assafuah's wife complains about wedding leak

In a video she shared on her TikTok page on Monday, March 9, 2026, Vincent Assafuah's wife playfully stated that she was pained that videos of her wedding ceremony were circulated by bloggers on social media.

Flaunting her expensive ring, Dr Charis noted that she had intended to keep her wedding private from the public, including her followers.

She said:

"I have now changed. I won't make plenty of videos, but something has pained me. It is only in Ghana that you will watch your own marriage on TikTok. I am going from blogger to blogger, looking for my videos to watch."

"Something I thought I was doing privately ended up not being private like I wanted."

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, marries Dr Charis in a private ceremony at Nkoranza on March 7, 2026. Photo credit: @ekow_vincent and @dr.charis_1/Instagram

Vincent Assafuah's wife's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Solace commented:

"Hahahaha. The combination was too beautiful to be private 😂."

William Kofi Ahinkorah wrote:

"One thing I have observed was that you never gave a hint about the fact that you are."

Naya’s Bags said:

"Tell us. You just came here to show us your ring, Ma. 😭😹😹💍 We understand wae. 😩 Congratulations, Doc. 🤍🙏🏽."

Efya_Prempeh remarked:

"You are the one telling us oh, because I saw the video yesterday, but I didn’t recognize you oh 😂."

Vincent Assafuah's wife details private relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah's wife detailed why she made her relationship with her husband private before their wedding ceremony.

In a resurfaced video, Dr Charis noted that she did not like posting her partner since she was fearful of another woman claiming to be involved with him.

Vincent Assafuah's wife's explanation in the footage triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

