The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has renewed investigations into several previously reported high-profile cases involving murder and disappearances.

According to the Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, the Department's Cold Case Unit has taken over some of these high-profile cases.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Monday, March 9, 2026, at a press briefing, she said the cases are being reinvestigated using renewed resources, fresh intelligence, and forensic support to ensure justice for victims and their families.

Among the cases under renewed investigation is the disappearance of Paulina Lamisi Akambodipo, the Tema West Constituency Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

Lamisi disappeared from her home at Sowutuom in Accra on June 12, 2024.

The following day, June 13, 2024, Police at Tema Community 25 found the body of a dismembered woman.

The Chronicle reported that sometime in December 2024, Lamisi’s daughter was invited to the Crime Laboratory, accompanied by some family members, where her blood sample was taken.

Another high-profile case under review is the death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Poley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

He was fatally stabbed during a football match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC following a heated altercation with an unidentified individual.

The Sunyani CID is actively pursuing credible leads that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved.

The CID Director-General added that the Cold Case Unit is also reviewing several other unresolved cases not listed in the briefing.

"Every victim and every family deserves justice, and the Ghana Police Service remains committed to pursuing all available leads with diligence and thoroughness," she assured.

Source: YEN.com.gh