A broadcast journalist with Woezor TV, Karim Ewura Adams, has reportedly declared his bid to contest the position of Deputy National Communication Officer (DNCO) of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Karim has, in many social media posts, indicated his intention to contest the NDC's DNCO position in the party's forthcoming internal elections scheduled for later in 2026.

The NDC recently released a comprehensive roadmap and set of guidelines aimed at reorganising its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to the guidelines, the internal reorganisation process will begin with membership registration, followed by branch executive elections.

Constituency primaries will be held in April 2026, regional executive elections in May 2026, and national executive elections in June 2026.

In some of his social media posts sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Woezor TV journalist encouraged Ghanaians who wish to join the NDC to visit the party's branches in their localities to register.

Read the Facebook post below:

Other aspirants in the NDC's DNCO race

The NDC's internal elections are expected to be keenly contested, with the Deputy National Communication Officer position highly competitive.

Aside from Karim, another broadcast journalist, Nana Otu Darko, recently declared his bid to contest for the NDC's DNCO.

Nana Otu Darko, who works with Accra FM, wrote on Facebook that he would be vying for the position in June 2026.

He further urged party members to visit any NDC branch in their localities to participate in the registration exercise, which runs from February to 30 March 2026.

“NOD, Deputy National Communication Officer (Hopeful), encourages all eligible citizens to JOIN THE NDC NOW. Visit an NDC branch near you and get registered from February to March 30, 2026. Secure your NDC Membership ID Card immediately. Act now and become part of the National Democratic Congress!”

A presidential staffer, Dr Samuel Ayeh, is also reportedly preparing to contest for the DNCO of the NDC.

Who is Karim Ewura Adams?

Ewura Adams Karim is a Ghanaian broadcaster, social entrepreneur, Master of Ceremonies (MC), and award-winning performing artist.

He is widely noted for his contributions to media and leadership in social impact initiatives across Africa.

He serves as a co-host for Breakfast Café on Woezor TV, where he frequently shares motivational segments and deep dives into social and political issues.

Additionally, he is an established poet and performing artist, often using the moniker "#thegonjaboy" in his creative work.

Karim is a recognised global leader, having been selected as a Mandela Washington Fellow in 2024 and as an Obama Foundation Africa Leader in 2023.

CID invites Nana Otu Darko for questioning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Otu Darko had been invited by police for questioning following the arrest of Hopson Adorye.

Adorye was arrested following his claim that he was part of a voter intimidation plot during the 2016 elections.

According to the CID, the involvement of Nana Otu Darko, the host of the show, is crucial in uncovering the context of the claims.

