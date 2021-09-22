A Nigerian man, Uchechukwu Uboh, has been employed by Google as an engineer and he is so happy about it

In a LinkedIn post, the man revealed that it has been a longtime dream to work for the company before it became a reality

Uchechukwu thanked those who supported him and contributed to his growth before he got the new job

A Nigerian man, Uchechukwu Uboh, has gone on LinkedIn to announce his new employment with Google.

Uchechuwku said it has always been his wish to work for the search engine company. The Nigerian man revealed that getting the job took him much preparation, dedication, and growth built over the years.

Many people congratulated the young man. Photo source: LinkedIn/Uchechukwu Uboh

What a success!

He will be working as a customer engineer at Google on the cloud team. He said it feels so amazing that his dream finally came to pass.

The Google employee appreciated everyone who has contributed to his journey over the years.

Not long after he shared the good news, messages of congratulations flooded his comment section.

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 90 comments and more than 1,400 likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

Esther Oyegunle said:

"Congratulations dear."

Richard Adukpo said:

"Incredible, congratulations."

Idogun John Nelson said:

"Congratulations boss."

John Ekpoudom said:

"Congrats Uche!"

