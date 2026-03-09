A young Ghanaian who joined the Russian Army has left many saddened after he opened up about his ordeal

In an interview, the young man appealed to the Ghana government to speak with their Russian counterparts and ensure their release

Ghanaians who turned to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the ordeal of the young man

A Ghanaian man who chose to serve in the Russian Army in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has made a passionate appeal to the Ghanaian government.

Michael has called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to spearhead attempts to ensure that Ghanaians in the Russian Army are returned to Ghana.

A Ghanaian man serving in the Russian Army pleads with the government to come to their rescue Photo credit: @Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana﻿,Facebook, @Anadolu/ Getty Images

Delving into details, the 26-year-old, in an interview with SVTV Africa, said he was deceived by an agent who promised to secure him a job as a factory worker, hence his move from the UAE to Russia.

After making the move in December 2025, Michael said he was hit with the reality when he and other persons who were lured to Russia were made to sign documents, given 21 days of training, and sent to the front lines of the war.

He explained that so far, many of the Ghanaians he trained with cannot be traced, with details of their whereabouts unknown.

He indicated that although $37,000 had been deposited into his account, coupled with his monthly salary of $2,500 being paid, he was unable to access the money.

Michael then indicated that South African nationals who joined the Russian Army have been allowed to leave following high-level engagements between the Russian Army and the South African government.

He then pleaded with the Ghana government to come to their rescue and ensure that he and other Ghanaians are removed from the Russian Army.

"We appeal to the government to speak to the Russian government to ensure our release. The South Africans who were in the Russian Army have all left because their government spoke to the Russian officials."

The Russia–Ukraine war has lasted over 4 years in its full-scale phase since it began in 2022. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Reactions to Ghanaians in Russia appealing for help

People who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the current condition of the young man serving in Russia.

@hamisjabir1146 stated:

"They are just scamming Africans. Why would you give me money but I can’t send it back home? Let someone try that with Russian citizens, and their leaders will arrest the person and hand him over. SMH."

@LadyDeetv stated:

"Some of you are indeed young, you trust that someone in South Africa will send your money to Ghana for you."

@nyabinghi870 added:

"They are not innocent. They applied for it, signed a contract agreement and got it. It's a stupid sacrifice they made. If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes."

@roseanne1466 opined:

"DJ, can you bring back the rasta russian soldier back to your show to prove to us he has received his russian passport and the money they promised him? I mean what can one do with a russian passport nowadays? They are banned almost everywhere in the world."

