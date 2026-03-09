Dr Charis, the wife of Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, shared practical advice for people planning to buy cars through her TikTok page, Charis Holdings

The medical doctor and car dealer explained that many buyers approach dealers without asking the right questions or being clear about the car they want

She advised buyers to ask about export documentation, shipping timelines, language system changes, and port clearing arrangements before making payment

Dr Charis, a Ghanaian medical doctor and well-known car dealer on TikTok, has shared useful advice for people planning to buy a car.

The entrepreneur, who runs the popular Charis Holdings page on TikTok, recently married Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, in a private ceremony held on March 7, 2026.

Beyond her professional career in medicine, Dr Charis has built a strong following online where she regularly talks about cars and guides people interested in importing vehicles.

In a recent video that caught attention on social media, she explained that many people who approach car dealers often do not ask the right questions when they want to buy a vehicle.

According to her, the way some buyers make enquiries can make the process unnecessarily complicated.

“Most of you, when you want to buy a car, and you start making inquiries, you do not ask the right questions,” she said while speaking to her followers.

Car dealer Dr Charis listed 6 buying questions

Dr Charis noted that many buyers begin conversations by saying they want a cheap car, without providing any clear direction about what they actually need.

She explained that this makes it difficult for dealers to properly assist them.

She also pointed out that some people list dozens of different car models when they contact a dealer, something she says is not helpful unless the person is also a car dealer trying to gather price lists.

Instead, she advised buyers to be clear and specific from the beginning.

For instance, if someone wants a Toyota Rav4, they should mention the exact model they are looking for.

Another option, she said, is to simply state a budget and allow the dealer to recommend cars that fall within that price range.

Dr Charis also encouraged buyers to ask important questions about the import process before making payment.

According to Dr Charis, customers should ask whether the price quoted includes export documentation and related shipping costs.

They should also find out if the language system of the vehicle will need to be changed after the car arrives in Ghana.

Shipping timelines are another important detail buyers should ask about. Knowing when the vehicle will be shipped and how the shipping process works helps buyers plan.

Dr Charis advised asking about port clearing

She further advised buyers to clarify who will handle the clearing of the car at the port in Ghana.

Some dealers clear vehicles through agents, while in other cases, the buyer may have to handle the clearing process personally.

Dr Charis concluded that asking these questions early makes the entire process easier and prevents misunderstandings between buyers and dealers.

Her video has since sparked discussions online, with many social media users praising her for breaking down the car-buying process in a simple and practical way.

