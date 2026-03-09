Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communication, has defended Ghanaian MPs against criticism over their conditions of service

He revealed that MPs often spend more on their constituencies than they earn, sharing a personal story of calling his wife for GH¢500 to buy fuel

Kwakye Ofosu urged greater transparency from MPs to address misconceptions and highlighted the ongoing debate over providing bicycles instead of SUVs

The Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has responded to criticism regarding the conditions of service of Ghanaian Members of Parliament.

Contributing to a discussion on Joy News Channel's News File show on Saturday, 7 March 2026, Kwakye Ofosu, who is also the MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region, argued that Ghanaian lawmakers often spend far more on their constituencies than they earn.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu responds to criticism against Ghanaian MPs’ conditions of service. Photo credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu/Facebook.

He stated that MPs perform public duties and must be provided with the resources to which every public servant is entitled.

"There is nothing that an MP receives during their tenure that comes anywhere close to what they spend on the people they serve," he said.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who is also the Spokesperson for President John Mahama, recounted a time when he became financially strained after attending to the needs of his constituents.

"I was in the constituency one day, and everything I had on me was used up. I had to call my wife to send me GH¢500 to buy fuel to return to Accra," he explained.

According to him, the criticism MPs face may stem from a lack of transparency in how they operate. He added that being more open about their work would help address misconceptions about them.

The Minister of State and MP made these remarks amid calls for MPs to be provided with bicycles instead of SUVs.

