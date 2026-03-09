Nana Agradaa’s parents danced energetically in all white during a church thanksgiving service held to celebrate her release from prison

Her mother later took the lead in the praise session, singing passionately as family members and church congregants gathered around her, dancing

Nana Agradaa herself did not attend the thanksgiving service organised to celebrate her release, and the reason for her absence remains unknown

A thanksgiving service held at Nana Agradaa’s church on March 8, 2026, turned into a joyful celebration as her parents joined church members to give thanks for her release.

Even though the controversial evangelist was not present at the service, the atmosphere inside the church was lively.

Congregants filled the space with praise songs, clapping and dancing as they celebrated what many described as a moment of relief for the family.

Videos from the service quickly began circulating online, drawing attention to Nana Agradaa’s parents, who were seen fully immersed in the praise session.

Dressed in all white, they danced energetically among church members while the music played.

Their excitement was hard to miss, with many observers saying the moment reflected how grateful they were to see their daughter regain her freedom.

The white outfits worn by the family and some church members stood out during the service.

In many churches, white is often associated with thanksgiving, peace and a fresh beginning, something several people online said made the moment even more symbolic.

One of the most talked-about scenes from the service involved Agradaa’s mother.

At a point during the praise session, she was seen singing loudly on her own while others gathered around her.

Family members and church congregants formed a circle, dancing and clapping as she led the praises with visible emotion.

The moment appeared deeply personal. While the church band continued to play, those around her responded to the singing with energetic dancing, turning that part of the service into a spontaneous celebration.

Although Nana Agradaa did not attend the Thanksgiving service, people close to the family still marked the occasion in church. The reason for her absence has not been publicly explained.

Netizens reacted to the Thanksgiving service

For many observers online, the videos captured more than just a church gathering. They showed a family trying to express gratitude after a difficult period that had placed them under intense public attention.

The scenes have since sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users have applauded the family for turning to worship and thanksgiving, while others continue to discuss the controversies that surrounded Agradaa’s legal troubles.

Still, the praise session led by her parents has become one of the most shared moments following her release, highlighting the joy and relief felt by those closest to her.

Check out some comments below:

SUGARTITI Commented:

"So does it mean they stopped going to church when Mama Pat was in prison?"

Mhiz Phat commented:

"She was called Agradaa when she was a priestess, she became Patricia when she became a woman pastor and finally got Joseph after being imprisoned 🤣😂."

Harriet Bonney commented:

"Yes, yes, yes, almighty God deserve big thanks."

Benyy commented:

"The best decision she made in her life is leaving her ex-husband and marrying Asiamah."

Mod's apparel commented:

"Angel Asiamah will be their favourite Inlaw 🥰🥰🥰."

Angel Asiamah thanked Mahama after Agradaa's release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his wife's release amid controversy.

Nana Agradaa's husband, while addressing the church, gave reasons for his gratitude to the first couple and the Vice President.

Angel Asiamah's appreciation led to divided public reactions after the video went viral on social media.

