Popular actress Gloria Sarfo has cursed a lady who mocked her with age and called her names

The lady has said a "grandma" like Gloria Sarfo is too old to watch Big Brother Naija

She said at Sarfo's age, she should be spending time with her grandchildren

The actress became very angry and said the lady would never reach the age she has attained

Kumawood actress Gloria Sarfo has unleased hot curses on a young lady who mocked her with age and called her a grandma.

The actress had shared updates on the just-ended BBNaija reality show on social media when the lady by the username Bounchies commented and said she wondered why a “grandma” like Gloria Sarfo would be watching such a show.

A collage of Gloria Sarfo. Photo credit: @gloriaosarfo/Instagram

Source: Original

Bounchies added with a crying emoji that at her age, Gloria Sarfo should be thinking about her grandchildren and not BBNaija.

Gloria Sarfo shut up oooo grandma who still watches big brother instead of thinking about your grandchildren by now. Support your favourite and stop insinuating unnecessary things,” Bounchies wrote.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The actress did not take the comment lightly and cursed that if Bounchies was already not her mate, she would never reach there.

Bounchies did you just say that about me? Mark this on the wall, if you’re not my age yet, you will never get there." Gloria Sarfo angrily wrote.

Gloria Sarfo is rumoured to be in her late 30s to 4o years. If that is so, then it means that per her curse, the lady would not reach 40 years herself.

Duped by man she wanted to marry

Meanwhile, Gloria Sarfo has earlier narrated how she was 'duped' by the man she had intended to marry.

She thought everything was going well with their marriage plans until the man's family confided in her that he was seeing another man.

The actress added that the man's family told her that he was just in for her money and not genuinely in love with her.

Akua GMB puts big compound and car on display

In other news, Sally Amoakoaa, popularly called Akua GMB, has put flaunted her big compound and luxurious car in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Akua is captured in a beautiful black dress looking gorgeous and excited as she danced on her beautiful compound.

Source: Yen