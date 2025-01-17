Ghanaian actress Belinda Naa Ode, popularly called Adwoa Smart, says she lives in a rented apartment

Adwoa Smart clarified that Dr Bawumia has never given her a house, as speculated by Ghanaian bloggers

Some social media users have commented on Adwoa Smart's viral interview with Nana Romeo on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Belinda Naa Ode, popularly called Adwoa Smart, has publicly declared that former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia did not gift her a house.

Adwoa Smart disclosed in an exclusive interview with Class FM presenter Nana Romeo that despite being a veteran actress, she doesn't own a house.

Adwoa Smart says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has not given her a house in an interview with Nana Romeo. Photo credit: @adwoasmart.

The outspoken style influencer said bloggers made Ghanaians believe that the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate bought a house for her.

"They said the former Vice President, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, bought me a house. The bloggers composed a picture of the two of us with Dr Bawumia appearing to put a [home] key in my hands."

"If it had not been for Nana Ampadu’s state funeral, I would have never met Dr Bawumia. It’s brought me unnecessary pressure. I’m questioned all the time. Someone even asked me about this last week."

"I always say social media is helpful, but in other instances, too, it causes trouble, to say the least. Facebook, TikTok, etc., point out crimes, attracting the attention of the relevant authorities but the same social media is used by others for unacceptable things."

Adwoa Smart talks about her dating life

Adwoa Smart broke many hearts when she disclosed that she was not ready to date despite receiving proposals from wealthy men.

The multitalented actress stated that she is focused and doesn't want unnecessary stress and pressure from anyone.

“You’d get into a relationship only to find out your partner is married or with someone else. Due to this, I don’t like these things. These are great men, but I’m only being careful, so I turn them down.”

Adwoa Smart talks about taking public transportation

Adwoa Smart also told Nana Romeo's listeners that some people used to mock her and call her names when she took public transportation.

She explained that taking commercial taxis made her gain weight and feel uncomfortable.

“Walking is really good. Walking is good exercise. It is better than getting on these vehicles. When you walk, people criticise you, and question why you don’t have a car. God has an appointed time for everyone."

"Everyone has their unique streams of income, also. Everyone has their unique glories.”

Adwoa Smart works as a cleaner abroad

