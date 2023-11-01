An Accra High Court has settled football star Asamoah Gyan's case about his marriage to Gifty Gyan

The court president over by Justice Hafisata Ameleboba granted Gyan's request for the annulment of their 2013 marriage

However, the court granted Gifty two houses (one in London and one in Accra), two cars, a fuel station, and a monthly GHȼ25,000 for the upkeep of their children

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's marriage with his estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, has been annulled by a High Court in Accra.

The court granted Gifty properties, including a house in the United Kingdom, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a filling station, and two cars.

Her Ladyship Justice Hafisata Ameleboba, who presided over the case, also granted a maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 per month to be paid to Gyan's ex-wife.

The decision by the court follows years of a legal battle started by the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker.

Gyan and Gifty's marital issues in court

In 2018, Gyan went to court to seek an annulment of his 2013 marriage with the United Kingdom-based Gifty.

As part of his demands, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer had questioned the paternity of their three children and demanded a DNA test. The test results confirmed him as the father of all three children.

Gyan was seeking the annulment based on Gifty being 'married' already, a sham marriage in 2002, at the time she was marrying him.

Court's decision on Gyan's marriage

According to reports, the court held that although Gifty was only 17 when she got 'married' in 2002, it was still a valid union.

Based on this, the later wedding with Gyan was annulled. But Justice Ameleboba acknowledged that there was enough evidence to prove that Gyan and Gifty had been in an amorous relationship since 2003. This relationship had already produced two children before formalising their union in 2013.

It was for her part in nurturing and caring for their children while Gyan pursued his football career to the fullest that the court granted her the listed properties.

