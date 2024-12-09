A video of a physically challenged man showcasing his dancing prowess has surfaced on social media

The young man, together with some supporters of the NDC, thronged the streets to celebrate their party's victory in the election

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video seemed impressed to see the man defying his physical shortcomings to celebrate his party's victory

A physically challenged man became the centre of attention as he took to the streets to celebrate the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s victory in the 2024 general elections.

Moments after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to the NDC's John Mahama, the physically challenged man joined scores of Ghanaians to jubilate.

A Physically challenged man steals the show at an NDC victory celebration. Photo credit: @sonofgod4920/TikTok.

The man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was seen in a video circulating on social media dancing enthusiastically to the NDC's Kwen Kwen campaign song, composed by Nacee.

Aided by his walking stick, the physically challenged man displayed impressive dance skills to the admiration of other party supporters.

Despite his physical shortcomings, the young man's celebration shows the overwhelming support and goodwill that the NDC has enjoyed in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, election.

Netizens praise the physically challenged man

Some netizens who chanced on the video of the physically challenged man showing his dancing prowess seemed impressed as they thronged the comment section to praise him.

@Tagoe Stephen Nii Ayitey said:

"Mahama must award this man.

@𝓢𝓞𝓝𝓞𝓕𝓖𝓞𝓓 replied:

"Pls share the video and tag him so he can see."

@Ojoe also said:

"Everyone in Ghana is happy now."

@Hadiya Abdul Rahman commented:

"Awww! Real love is for real people."

@Black Heart also commented:

"I just bought Waakye, egg, meat and fish. 7.50gh GOD bless Mahama."

A physically challenged woman casts a ballot

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a physically challenged woman cast her ballot in the just-ended elections.

In a video viral, the woman, identified as Rebbeca, was spotted performing her civic duty to elect a new leader.

Rebbeca was guided through the process by a female police officer stationed to provide security at the voting centre.

