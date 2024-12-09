Physically Challenged Man Steals The Show at NDC Victory Celebration
- A video of a physically challenged man showcasing his dancing prowess has surfaced on social media
- The young man, together with some supporters of the NDC, thronged the streets to celebrate their party's victory in the election
- Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video seemed impressed to see the man defying his physical shortcomings to celebrate his party's victory
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A physically challenged man became the centre of attention as he took to the streets to celebrate the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s victory in the 2024 general elections.
Moments after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to the NDC's John Mahama, the physically challenged man joined scores of Ghanaians to jubilate.
The man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was seen in a video circulating on social media dancing enthusiastically to the NDC's Kwen Kwen campaign song, composed by Nacee.
Aided by his walking stick, the physically challenged man displayed impressive dance skills to the admiration of other party supporters.
Despite his physical shortcomings, the young man's celebration shows the overwhelming support and goodwill that the NDC has enjoyed in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, election.
Netizens praise the physically challenged man
Some netizens who chanced on the video of the physically challenged man showing his dancing prowess seemed impressed as they thronged the comment section to praise him.
@Tagoe Stephen Nii Ayitey said:
"Mahama must award this man.
@𝓢𝓞𝓝𝓞𝓕𝓖𝓞𝓓 replied:
"Pls share the video and tag him so he can see."
@Ojoe also said:
"Everyone in Ghana is happy now."
@Hadiya Abdul Rahman commented:
"Awww! Real love is for real people."
@Black Heart also commented:
"I just bought Waakye, egg, meat and fish. 7.50gh GOD bless Mahama."
A physically challenged woman casts a ballot
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a physically challenged woman cast her ballot in the just-ended elections.
In a video viral, the woman, identified as Rebbeca, was spotted performing her civic duty to elect a new leader.
Rebbeca was guided through the process by a female police officer stationed to provide security at the voting centre.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.