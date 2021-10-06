An unusual couple have got Ghanaians massively reacting as they unapologetically made out in public

The two mentally challenged individuals who were standing right in the middle of the road did not have the least care about the audience they had attracted

Many netizens were motivated to go out in search of their missing ribs

A mentally ill couple exchanging passionate kiss in the open has sparked massive reactions from Netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Pulse Ghana had the mentally challenged man and woman standing right in the middle of the road chatting and being intimate.

Passers-by could not believe what was going on.

Many took out their mobile phones to record them but the two seemed unbothered. It looked as though they were in their own world.

The video at the point of this publication has over 45,000 views with close to 300 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Enomfon Eyo commented:

This is what happened when I went to market last week, I saw a place where plenty people gathered in the gutter then I decided to step forward to see what's going on.

Behold when I got there I saw mad woman giving the mad man a very hot style inside gutter, I was ashamed n couldn't wait to watch such

From Biancar Eli:

Lawd Gad am jealous Somebori son come and find me naw

Cloud Cobby wrote:

So if one of them gets broken heart,will the madness increase or????

From Gankui Eunice:

Someone should come and unsingle me make i also enjoy the love some la

Dorcas Dawson Amoah commented:

At this juncture, I'm lost for words because eii!

Bra Qwaku Adusei McLord replied:

he boldest couple in town. Kissing in town by the roadside??? So beautiful

RevPortia Nhyira wrote:

I keep saying Love is the most Powerful Force ever

Jerry Addy wrote:

Man, lord knows amount of fuse they are blowing to each other love if love catch you you won’t even care

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man and woman, who seem to be mentally ill appear to be a perfect match for each other.

The couple were spotted sharing intimate moments, hugging, caressing and even kissing on the street while some astonished onlookers stirred in awe.

And although love has no colours or boundaries, this ‘mad’ couple have left many utterly shocked.

In one of the photos splashed on social media, the romantic couple were seen sharing a passionate kiss as the man held his 'princess' up-close to lock-lips with her.

Source: Yen.com.gh