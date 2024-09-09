Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and his wife publicly displayed affection during the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival in Cape Coast

The couple, dressed in beautiful kente, shared a tender moment as Mrs Prempeh rubbed her husband's hand as they talked

Several social media users praised the love and unity of the NPP running mate and his wife after the video was shared online

The 2024 running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his wife, Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh, showed how much they love each other at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrations.

The traditional festival for the people of Cape Coast was held on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

In a video posted on social media, the couple wore beautiful kente and displayed affection publicly on the podium where they sat.

In a lovely moment, Mrs Prempeh was videoed rubbing her fingers on her husband's hand as they engaged in a short conversation.

The couple was at the podium with the NPP Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the General Secretary, and the National Organiser of the party.

Netizens comment on the show of love

Several people who saw the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on social media complimented the couple for their show of love and unity. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments.

@onua_bl said:

“I thought they said he’s not married”

@AmeyawDebrah wrote:

“So romantic 😍”

@wuuhuuu1 said:

“Snr man no Dey mind am sef 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@mensurohwee wrote:

“Love bird mode activated✅”

@joseph_dziwornu said:

“All this to trend but dem grow and all this is not attractive…. This thing is for university students and national service guys”

@iamKwadwoBoahen wrote:

“Sikka are part of the media that follows NAPO ? It seems you tweet more about him than anyone 😂”

@Mia_Neesaonline said:

“My Veep wai😍”

@_nii_nana wrote:

“He performs his manly duties well-well”

