Dancehall musician Stonebwoy celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The BHIM Nation boss' wife Dr Louisa shared a carousel post of their moments together and penned a heartfelt message to her husband

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to share sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Stonebwoy on his birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla pens a heartfelt message to her husband Stonebwoy on his 37th birthday. Photo source: @drlouisa_s

To mark the Burninton Music Group CEO's special milestone, his wife Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla took to her official Instagram page to share a carousel post of their lovely moments over the years.

Dr Louisa also penned a heartfelt message to her husband Stonebwoy, who is currently in the UK preparing for his concert at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London on Saturday, March 8, 2025, as part of his Up and Runnin6 album world tour.

In her social media post, the Charisma Dental Clinic head expressed her deep love for Stonebwoy, acknowledging him as her soulmate and life partner.

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla also praised the BHIM Nation president for being selfless, kind, wise and way ahead of your time on earth. She also wished for God's abundant blessings in her husband's life and musical career.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa with their two children, Janam and Jidula. Photo source: @stonebwoy

In the social media post, she wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my soulmate and life partner. 🥰You’re so selfless, so kind, so wise and way ahead of your time! You deserve all the joy, peace and love in the world- it is my prayer that God blesses you all of these in abundance. Love you my Etse ❤️."

Stonebwoy's birthday comes days after he and Dr Louisa celebrated their son L Janam Joachim Satekla's fifth birthday on February 23, 2025. The couple also share a daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla, who was born in 2017.

Over the years, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards' (TGMA) Artiste of the Year and his wife Dr Louisa have become one of the most famous and powerful celebrity couples since they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2017.

The couple have been spotted regularly attending public events together and are both brand ambassadors for Ghandour Cosmetics alongside celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown who joined the brand on a deal in 2024.

Below is Dr Louisa's social media post:

Birthday wishes pour in for Stonebwoy

Many people including celebrities filled the comments section of the social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Stonebwoy. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

iamadjoaoparebia commented:

"Happy birthday to my BHIM president ❤️ 💙..... love you till till🔥❤️❤️."

iam_lovegh said:

"Happiest Birthday Boss 🎂🎉🎊 May The GOOD LORD bless you with divine wisdom, prosperity, wealth, health and happiness. Long life and success 🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️."

brandykay9 commented:

"We love you Etse Setekla. God bless you immensely 😍🎉🎉🎁."

Empress Gifty eulogises daughter on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty eulogised her daughter Princess as she turned 17 on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The gospel musician shared a photo of her daughter, showing her massive growth over the years.

Ghanaians trooped into the comment section of Empress Gifty's post to celebrate her daughter on her birthday.

