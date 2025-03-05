A young Ghanaian lady, Shiella, has shared the story of how she met her husband in a chance encounter at a market in Accra

According to Shiella, she was on her way to buy shoes when she met a stranger who would later become her husband

Many netizens who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to react to Shiella's story

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share the story of how she met her husband.

According to the lady, identified as Shiella, she met her husband at Abeka-Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, while on her way to the market to buy shoes.

A Ghanaian lady shares a story of how she met her husband at Abeka Lapaz.

Recalling the events leading to the encounter with her husband, Shiella stated that she had nearly postponed going to the market because she was feeling lazy, having just returned home from work.

However, the young lady said she had a strong intuition to go, so she picked up her purse and left to get the shoes, which she badly needed.

Because she was in a hurry to go to the market, the Ghanaian lady said she used a shorter route, different from her usual road.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Shiella said a gentleman stopped to talk to her, but she ignored him and continued her journey.

A few minutes later, she said she heard another man calling her, and immediately she turned, she was instantly smitten by his presence and personality, making it difficult for her to ignore him.

"It was as if I was being pushed by a strong force; I couldn't ignore him," she said. "He asked my name, and I told him I'm Shiella. He said he was hungry, so I should give him money to buy food. I told him I had only GH¢17 on me, which I was going to use to buy shoes. However, I ended up giving him GH¢10." he narrated

Shiella currently runs a business together with her husband.

"He later offered to accompany me to the market, but when we got to Bambolino, he stopped and said he lived around the area and could take me to his house, which I agreed to. When we got inside his room, I was impressed with what I saw, and that made me fall for him," she added.

Shiella said they started dating a few months after they met and married years later.

Reactions to the Ghanaian lady's story

YEN.com.gh compiled a few social media reactions to the Ghanaian lady's video..

@ohemaamona0 said:

"GH¢17 and you gave him 10gh and you still had 10gh? Madam."

@Richard Asante399 also said:

"So it was because of the hall you accepted him hmmm 3maaa abin dada kuaaa."

@ARCH _Emprez commented:

"What if I follow the person that first day and go and use me for sika duro."

