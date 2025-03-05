Senior GNFS Officer Steals the Show at Wedding with Impressive Dance Moves

A senior officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) stole the show at a plush wedding with his impressive dance skills

The officer, dressed in his ceremonial uniform, wowed guests with a blend of old and contemporary dance moves to highlife and afrobeats tunes

His energetic performance added an extra layer of excitement to the luxurious wedding event

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A senior officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) became the side attraction at a recently held plush wedding.

The GNFS officer, whose name has yet to be identified, dazzled guests at the wedding with an incredible show, displaying his impressive dance skills.

A senior Ghanaian GNFS officer steals the show at a wedding with impressive dance moves. Photo credit: @deejayshem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

During the reception of the wedding, held shortly after the exchange of vows in church, the MC for the occasion ushered in the gentleman, fully dressed in a GNFS officer's ceremonial uniform, to entertain the guests.

In a video circulating on social media, the fire officer stormed the stage and gave the guests a great show.

Displaying a unique blend of old and contemporary sleek moves, the officer's dance routines were so impressive that he stole the attention of the guests.

As seen in the trending video, the GNFS officer grooved to popular highlife and afrobeats tunes, much to the delight of the wedding attendees.

The gentleman is reportedly a senior officer of the Ghana National Service. Photo credit: @deejayshem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many of the guests were seen cheering and clapping along to the music, urging the officer to continue dancing.

Although the wedding itself was exciting, the fire service officer certainly added another layer of excitement to the luxurious event.

GNFS officer's video goes viral

The GNFS officer's video goes viral on social media with netizens sharing their views

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 15,000 likes and 751 comments on TikTok.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video:

@kha_kha15 said:

"Ghana fire officers errr dem dey dance pass Zigi sef."

@OhemaaAbynah also said:

"Can someone tag my dad to come see his mate. Daddy please you must dance like this on my wedding day."

@Stonebwoyofficial commented:

"I swear this man get moves than the whole security personnel in Ghana."

@nanamerepa also commented:

"Snr man kai the time na he dey for school entertainment time. all moves hits on the beats. it was fun watching."

@Bismark wrote:

"Eeei I thought he was go into do the Adjetey Sowah movement ooo saa na he even pass Slim Buster."

Ghanaian groom's epic dance moves wows guests

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian groom became the centre of attention at his wedding after he stormed the stage with his wife to dance.

In a video, the man displayed energetic dance moves while jamming to King Paluta's Makoma song.

After the couple got their marriage blessed by their pastor, they made a grand entrance at the wedding reception to celebrate a new beginning in their lives.

Social media users throned the comment section to congratulate the couple and praised the groom for his impressive dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh