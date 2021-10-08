Popular musician Samini has dished out some words to vlogger Twene Jonas for criticising Ghana and its leaders

Samini shared a video of a rat in an American airport and said Twene Jonas has simply been exaggerating in talking about America

He thus joins the likes of big NPP men like Hopeson Adorye, who have called out Twene Jonas

Ghanaian musician, Samini, has joined Hopeson Adorye to attack vlogger Twene Jonas for criticising President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

The US-based Ghanaian, Twene Jonas, has been trending for his popular #glassnkoaa mantra that seeks to denigrate Ghanaian leaders and the standard of living of Ghanaians.

He has often shared beautiful photos and videos of America and called out Ghanaian leaders for failing to develop the country and to improve the lives of citizens.

A collage of Twene Jonas, Hopeson Adorye, and Samini.

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas has not had his campaign easy as some big NPP men have attacked and threatened to have him deported from America.

One of such is Hopeson Adorye, who claimed that he had the backing of Akufo-Addo to have Twene Jonas arrested and deported from America.

Joining the bandwagon now is Samini, who has also called out Twene Jonas and accused him of being unfair in criticising Ghana and exaggerating life in America.

Samini shared a video of a rat gallivanting in America’s airport, saying that Ghanaians would even find it hard to believe that the rat was in the American airport because of how Twene Jonas has projected the country.

He wrote: “Ghanaman won’t believe this actually happens in the #glassnkoaa LOL. B3biaa njuuuy3oo minuaa. Rats are inside the abrofo airport wai. Face fact in your submission as we all try to make GH better and stop the exaggerated stories. plz”

Hopeson Adorye vs. Twene Jonas

Earlier, Hopeson Adorye, was spotted in a video giving a progress report on social media sensation, Twene Jonas, and why he went 'missing' online.

In a self-recorded video published by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hopeson Adorye indicated that he was currently in the USA on a mission concerning Twene Jonas.

Samini and NPP

Meanwhile, Samini was heavily criticised when he publicly declared support for the NPP in the 2020 election.

Thus, he landed in trouble after an old video of him criticising celebrities who endorsed political parties in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Samini stated clear reasons why he would not join those celebrities.

According to him, it was wrong for them to do that because they are held in high esteem by people with diverse political affiliations.

Source: Yen.com.gh