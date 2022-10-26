Osei Kwame Despite was spotted in a video driving his expensive Rolls Royce Phantom on a rough road which got netizens reacting

Despite shut down the streets of Accra as he got everyone starring when he cruised by in the luxurious car

Many folks who saw the vehicle were taken aback as they noticed that the road the luxury car was on was in a bad state

Popular Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, was spotted in a video driving his expensive Rolls Royce on a rough road in bad condition.

The video took a few netizens aback as they expressed worry after seeing such an expensive car on a bad road and feared the road might bring harm to the luxury vehicle.

Osei Kwame Despite, who is one of the wealthiest men in Ghana, is known for his love for expensive and lavish items. One thing Despite does not hesitate to spend money on is cars. The wealthy businessman is a huge lover of cars.

He has one of the most expensive car collections in Ghana, and his collection consists of almost every type of luxury car brand in the world. It is safe to say that a man of Despite's wealth and status can afford to drive a car as expensive as the Rolls Royce Phantom on a bad untared road.

Despite Leaves Netizens In Awe

Khalid was amazed:

on rough road... funny

user2274381818128 expresssed shock:

Eii you drive such an expensive car on such bad roads? The rich in Ghana are something else oo

Sexton King said:

money is Power

KING FT commented:

call him the Cars God

Ernest Bediako: Ernest Chemist CEO Chills In Expensive Mercedes AMG GT Worth Over 1.2 Million Cedis

In other news, Ernest Chemist CEO Ernest Bediako Sarpong, in a video, was at his plush Kwahu mansion as he drove his Mercedes AMG GT.

The wealthy businessman drove around the compound of the mansion in the expensive vehicle worth over GH₵1.2 Million.

Ernest Bediako is one of the wealthiest men in Ghana and has made great strides in the pharmacology space.

