The Financial Intelligence Centre has reportedly frozen Chairman Wontumi's bank accounts

The government action was done in line with Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044)

The politician is being investigated over suspected money laundering and related financial misconduct

The Financial Intelligence Centre has reportedly frozen all bank accounts linked to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, amid allegations of financial irregularities.

The accounts of Boasiako's mining company, Akonta Mining, have also been frozen.

3news reported that the action was initiated under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

This section authorises the Financial Intelligence Centre to restrict access to accounts where there is a reasonable suspicion of illicit financial activity.

The Financial Intelligence Centre instructed that all transactions involving Boasiako, Akonta Mining, and Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited be immediately halted.

The move is part of a broader investigation into suspected money laundering and related financial misconduct.

Boasiako currently serves as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Past galamsey claims against Akonta mining

YEN.com.gh reported that the Media Coalition Against Galamsey had demanded the arrest and prosecution of Boasiako back in 2022.

The group maintained that he was guilty of illegal mining offences in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

It said there was evidence that Akonta Mining violated the Minerals and Mining Act by mining closely along the banks of the Tano River.

The coalition also accused the previous Nana Akufo-Addo government of not showing a commitment to truly fight illegal mining.

At the time, then-President Nana Akufo-Addo notably defended Boasiako and Akonta Mining. The NPP executive also denied the claims.

