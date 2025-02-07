Liverpool Football Club's Virgil van Dijk is the latest fan of Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's latest collaboration Excellent

The English Premier League shared the song on social media after a fantastic night cup game against Tottenham Hotspur

The song has already earned them cosigns from Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musicians Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy have appeared on Liverpool FC's Virgil van Dijk's radar.

Virgil van Dijk enjoys Kelvynboy and Kojo Blak's new hit Excellent. Photo source: KojoBlak, VanDijk, Kelvynboymusic

Source: Instagram

The player shared the Ghanaian duo's song Excellent on social media. This comes after Liverpool's huge win against Tottenham Hotspur knocked them out of the online Carabao Cup tournament.

Van Dijk who captained the Reds to victory scored the fourth goal to cement Liverpool's next step in the tournament.

He posted an excited photo of him on Instagram with Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's trading Afrobeats track Excellent with the caption, "Wembley, we are coming."

Excellent released last month has dominated radio and TV playlists. Its infectious dance moves originated by Dancegod LLoyd continue to fuel the song's online strides.

Recently, the duo performed their collaboration on Glitch Africa expanding its reach across the continent.

The song's significant strides stem from an impressive viral campaign kickstarted by Ghanaian choreographer Dancegod Lloyd.

He shared an infectious dance routine to the song garnering over two million hits on TikTok alone.

Ghanaians react to Virjil van Dijk's post

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Virgil Van Dijk's post featuring Kjo Blak and Kelvynboy.

@Newton578 said:

"VVD Dey love afrobeatz pass."

@kenjimxx wrote:

"I told my boys not to sleep on this track now the best defender use am 😍. @WillPut8, @salley_v_, @72kelvinnnnn, @KwadwoHumble1. I told you on that space that this record don’t sleep on it!"

@Adwentser3nkoaa shared:

"Big win for Ghana music!!"

Shatta Wale drops new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had released his second single for 2025 after an impressive run last year which he climaxed in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale released the song on Thursday, January 30, 2025, a day after the musician teased fans with an announcer on social media.

His first release, ‘African Mandiba’, was a tribute to Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel. Unlike African Mandiba, the new song Jo Lese features a catchy beat and danceable rhythm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh