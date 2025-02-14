Osanju was spotted at his late mum's one-week observation despite his previous decision not to attend the event

Footage from the event that surfaced online showed the intriguing content creator sobbing as he mourned his mum

The viral content creator claimed that his previous decision to not attend was because he could not accept the loss

Ghanaian content creator Elvis Frimpong, popularly known as Osanju, attended his mum's one-week observation on February 13, 2025.

Ghanaian TikToker Osanju is near tears at his mum Amonu's one-week observation.

Source: Instagram

The viral TikTok sensation, who has been cosigned by several top brands and stars including Nana Ama McBrown, lost his mother last month.

Osanju's mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu, was a key feature in his viral online content.

After Amonu's passing, Osanju, seemingly influenced by his beliefs, vowed not to fully participate in his mother's funeral rites, especially her one-week observation.

The content creator, a staunch Jehovah's Witness, established that it was senseless for people to gather just for his mother's funeral date to be communicated as custom demanded.

He received heavy backlash for his stance and demeanour toward Amonu's death.

In a turn of events, Osanju was seen at the event near tears in his funeral cloth, mourning with his TikTok colleagues including Oheneba Jude and Ama Yeboah.

Osanju speaks at his mum's one-week

According to Osanju, it was grief rather than his faith that had influenced his previous stance about his mother's one-week.

Speaking at the event, the content creator explained that he was somewhat new to the customary requirements for mourning relatives and had never worn funeral attire.

Osanju gifts his mother a brand-new bag in one of their previous videos.

Source: TikTok

Osanju added that he could not fully accept that his mother, Amonu, had died until the one-week observation.

Amonu's funeral has been scheduled for March 22, 2025.

Ghanaians react to Osanju attending one-week

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Osanju's participation in his mother's one-week observation.

user1893901533827Obapapabi said:

"I thought he said he was not going to be there. What changed?"

joybaby noted:

"This guy is really in pain paa but he doesn't want to show it, he's indeed a man."

Blessing wrote:

"I like how Ama Yeboah's family is comforting Osanju💯🥰."

Mav❤️ remarked

"Ama Yeboah’ s family has really shown love ooooo🥰💯May God bless you🙏🏾."

Osanju slams critics after his mum's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the TikToker opened up about the backlash he faced after his mum's death.

Many Netizens accused Osanju of not crying and looking unconcerned despite the recent passing of his mother.

The TikToker said he found it hard to sleep and felt crying alone was not proof of how much a person was mourning.

