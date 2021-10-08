A driven young man is building a home in Limpopo and he is making steady progress

He shared a photo of how far he's come with the courageous project and by the looks of it, most of the exterior is complete

The young man took to Twitter to share his progress and the post is receiving a big response from Mzansi with close to 3 000 likes and over 100 retweets.

An inspiring young man who goes by the Twitter handle, @Jus_t_k, recently shared a post showing the progress of a home he's building. Although it is not complete, the exterior of the home is complete and he is ready for the next phase of the project, which includes fitting the windows and doors, painting, laying the tile work, sorting out the electrical installation and fencing the property.

A young man makes steady progress building a home and shares his progress with an impressed Mzansi. Image: @Jus_t_k/Twitter

Source: UGC

But for now, the young man is happy with how far he has come and his followers are impressed by his determination and many hope they could one day build their own home too.

He captioned the post:

"Almost does count."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

A proud comment section

The young man's followers have nothing but encouraging words and love that he has taken the initiative on such a big project.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@FeliMkhatshwa

"One of my dreams is to build a home... This is inspiring... bietjie bietjie maak meer Bafo."

@Perseverance_NS

"This is such a great achievement. A dream that I always carry. Lord knows I will build such a home like this."

@ThaboGxatwane:

"Now get someone for electrical plan and installation. Very neat job."

@JSomzila:

"What a beautiful and huge house."

@dabig_p:

"I'd love to build the same for myself but have an upstairs or a double-storey. Congratulations bro."

@KennMoila:

"Great. Congratulations. You're done."

@MudauThifhelim3:

"This is so beautiful."

@IamThobani:

"Great work."

Source: Yen