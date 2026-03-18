A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK for better career opportunities has opened up about her lived experience

Speaking in an interview, she explained that based on her work in Ghana, she was better off in her home country

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have also shared varied opinions on the issues raised by the young lady

A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom for a better life has concluded that the best decision for her is to return home.

In a video posted on SVTV Africa’s YouTube page on Tuesday, March 17, the lady, who identified herself as Afia, said she was working with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) during her time in Ghana.

A Ghanaian lady who left her job in Ghana to seek a better life in the UK cries out. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube, Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

Source: UGC

"Everybody has their own experience, but if you ask me about my situation today, I would say I was better off in Ghana than after I came here. I used to doubt it, but now that I am here, I know the real situation," she said.

She explained that one mistake she and other Ghanaians made in their quest to relocate abroad was always converting foreign currency into cedis, which influenced their decision to travel.

"The mistake we made was converting pounds into cedis and concluding the money was a lot. But what we forgot is that we are living in the UK. When I was in Ghana, whatever I was earning from NADMO, I realised that if you live within your means, it doesn’t matter how much you earn, you will be okay."

She admitted to having the perception that going abroad guaranteed success, but her experience after making the move has taught her otherwise.

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to the UK to seek a better life shares her experience. Photo credit: @Karl Hendon/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the YouTube video

Reactions to the lady’s experience in the UK

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the lady using her lived experience to advise Ghanaians:

@dennismirpuri2503 stated:

"NADMO worker who left to live in England? Funny... Most people who have jobs in the public sector in Ghana enjoy a certain level of guaranteed stability that they wouldn't experience in Europe. Abrokyire is for those who have no hope in Ghana and are ready to hustle."

@emeliatibbles1237 opined:

"I have been here for 27 years. I brought my kids when they were 14 and 16. I have advised them to leave as soon as possible. I’m returning to my motherland, Ghana."

@akuaanima3291 indicated:

"With her COS background, you can tell how long she’s been here, even though she didn’t share it."

@emeliatibbles1237 advised:

"My sister, if you feel like going home, please go home before you end up in a mental hospital."

Lady returns home from Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady triggered reactions after leaving Germany for Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, she opened up about the disadvantages of living abroad as her reason for moving back to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh