Pastor Sunshine Adam, founder and superintendent of Paradise Way Chapel near Kwashieman in Accra, has urged Christians to intensify prayers to avert aviation disasters

His call follows the resurfacing of a video from a 31st December all-night service where he predicted two aeroplane crashes in the country before Easter

The resurfaced prophecy has since sparked conversations on social media, with many debating whether the incident aligns with the pastor’s prediction

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Pastor Sunshine Adam, Founder and Superintendent of the Paradise Way Chapel near Kwashieman in Accra, has called on Christian denominations to pray fervently to avert a possible aircraft disaster in the country.

The respected cleric made the revelation during a 31st December all-night service ahead of the New Year, excerpts of which have resurfaced following a recent plane crash in Tema Community One.

Pastor Sunshine Adam speaking during an all-night service, where he predicted a possible plane crash before Easter. Photo credit: Sunshine Adam Ministry/Facebook,Arkadiusz Wargula/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the now-viral video, Pastor Sunshine is seen predicting that two aircraft could be involved in an accident in Ghana, an incident he said could result in multiple casualties.

He urged his congregation to pray intensely to prevent the unfortunate incident from occurring.

According to him, the incident was likely to happen before Easter this year, which is expected to be observed on April 5, 2026.

He further attributed the potential disaster to human negligence.

After delivering the message, the pastor led his congregation in prayers, seeking divine intervention to avert the predicted accident.

The prophecy has since gained renewed attention following a recent aircraft crash in Tema, which claimed the lives of two people.

Reports indicate that the aircraft developed a fault mid-air and attempted an emergency landing near a school compound.

Christians urged to pray to avert a possible plane crash in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

However, it crashed and caught fire, resulting in the deaths of the two occupants on board.

The incident has left residents of the community in distress, while the resurfaced prophecy continues to generate widespread discussion on social media, with many debating whether the tragedy aligns with the pastor’s earlier prediction.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Victims of Tema plane crash identified

Victims of the plane crash that occurred at Tema Community One in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 16 March 2026, have been identified.

According to a post on Okay101.7fm's Instagram page, Captain Frank Donkor and his brother were among the victims of the tragic crash, which reportedly claimed the lives of two people.

Captain Frank Donkor was a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience. The deceased brothers are said to be the sons of Elder Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Eyewitness account of Tema plane crash

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the crash in a press statement, stating that the light aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra.

The accident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Site 17 in Tema Community 1, has drawn the attention of emergency responders and the general public. Nana Kwame, an eyewitness, recounted how the aircraft suddenly went down.

“It was sudden, and everyone around was shaken. The fire that broke out had to be quickly contained by nearby residents and emergency personnel to prevent further damage.”

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire and salvage the wreckage.

The tragic aircraft accident on March 16, 2026, has left the community deeply shaken.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie reacts to plane crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had addressed growing concerns from congregants over the occurrence of tragic incidents despite his prior prophecies and warnings.

The discussion was sparked by a social media post recalling his alleged prophecy about the Tema Community One plane crash on March 16, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh