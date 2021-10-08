A young student of Fijai Senior High in the Western Region of Ghana is reported to be the 'smallest' West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidate the school had

Comfort Mensah revealed that she was unsure of how she would be received after gaining admission to her school

The bold lady said her wish is to become a big-time fashion designer in Ghana

A confident and vibrant young lady has recently been granted an interview where she talks about completing her secondary education journey.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel called High Schools Africa had Comfort Mensah recounting that she was scared of being made fun of after gaining admission to Fijai Senior High school in the Western Region.

She shared that upon her arrival, students and teachers of the school could not believe she was joining them.

"The students thought I was the child of a teacher and the teachers wondered if i was lost", the young lady shared

Comfort revealed that everyone eventually grew fond of her and welcomed her with open arms.

The confident recent graduate mentioned that she was part of the school's cadet and an usher.

Her reason for being an active member of the two groups was to prove that she could do anything.

Comfort studied Home Economics at Fijai Senior High School. According to her, the goal is to become a fashion designer in the near future.

She revealed that she is 18-year-old.

Mensah hopes to acquire a scholarship for her academic journey ahead.

