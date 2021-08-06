The brilliant lady graduated as the 2021 Overall Best Graduate Student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Sonia also bagged the Overall Best Graduating Student prize for MBA in Total Quality Management

The former student of Fijai Senior High School earned the achievements during UPSA's 13th congregation held on Saturday, July 24

Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe, a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), emerged as the Overall Best Graduate Student at the 13th congregation of the university.

Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe's journey to earning a Master's degree from UPSA began when, as a teenager, she accompanied her elder brother to his graduation at the Ghanaian tertiary school in 2012.

Little did she know that she would find herself at the same institution as a postgraduate student, nine years on, and even emerge the Overall Best Graduate Student in her year group.

Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe: Brilliant lady emerges 2021 Overall Best Graduate Student at UPSA. Image: Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe

Source: Facebook

The former student of Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region, also bagged the Overall Best Graduating Student prize for MBA in Total Quality Management at the 13th congregation of the university held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, according to upsa.edu.gh.

Speaking shortly after the 2021 graduation ceremony, Tamakloe, who aspires to be a legal practitioner, established that her achievement was a dream come true, admitting she had to put in a lot of work.

''Perseverance, determination, forward-thinking, optimism, humility, and above all trusting in God are keys to break forth from the shell of fear and strive to pursue one’s dream,'' said upsa.edu.gh, quoting Tamakloe.

Tamakloe is confident the theoretical knowledge and real-world experience garnered over the two-year period has equipped her for the uncertain world of work and would propel her to higher heights.

