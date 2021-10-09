Coming Home: MzVee Releases Video of Her New Single Featuring Tiwa Savage

Afro-pop singer, MzVee, has released visuals of her new single, Coming Home

The new love song features Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

MzVee uploaded the video across her socials in the early hours of Friday, October 8

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, MzVee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has released visuals of her new single, Coming Home, which features Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

The video clip, released on Friday, October 8, highlights the processes involved in settling down with a partner in the African setting.

The duo collaborated to produce the love song in both Pidgin and English. MzVee and Tiwa Savage displayed their vocal prowess, riding on the song's beautifully crafted melodic rhythm.

Coming Home promises to be another hit song of MzVee, similar to her song, Come and See My Moda, with Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, MzVee recently gave her fans a look at her pretty face without the help of makeup.

In the pictures uploaded to her Instagram page, she glowed for the camera while showing off her natural hair.

The Natural Girl and Dancehall Queen singer is gorgeous with or without makeup.

