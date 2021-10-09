Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has released a video in which she claims Nana Aba was behind the infamous Serwaa Snapchat exposé

She also alleged Nana Aba recently told people Serwaa is in Turkey for body enhancement surgery

Afia Schwar dared Nana Aba to swear by the Bible if she wasn't the 'ghost' behind the exposé

Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has released a video in which she alleges that Nana Aba was behind the infamous Serwaa Snapchat exposé.

The controversial Ghanaian media personality labelled Nana Aba a gossip with a penchant for talking ill about her close associates and friends, including her protege, Serwaa.

While claiming Nana Aba, commonly referred to as ''Girls' SP'', hates to see others elevated in life, Afia Schwar alleged that friends of Nana Aba are the ones financing her (Nana Aba) son's education.

Afia Schwar dared Nana Aba to swear by the Bible if she wasn’t the one behind the ill-famed Serwaa Snapchat exposé while accusing her of leaking another audio she sent to John Boadu.

It must be noted that throughout the latest video in which Afia Schwar makes the wild claims, she never mentioned Nana Aba Anamoah or Serwaa Amihere. She referred to the duo as ''Girls' SP'' and ''Serwaa'' respectively.

However, many social media users have linked Afia Schwar's recent claims to the GHOne general manager and her protege.

Watch the video below:

Background

Serwaa Amihere in August dominated the social media trends, particularly on Twitter over wild allegations spilt by a ghost Snapchat account.

According to the account with Bombshelli Sel as its username, the GHOne TV newscaster was in a secret relationship with NPP general secretary John Boadu, Sammy Awuku, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, and others.

The Snapchat account shared some WhatsApp conversations purported to be a chat between the newscaster and John Boadu, which dominated social media, with Serwaa Amihere leading the trends on Ghanaian Twitter for days.

The Snapchat account threatened to release Amihere's bedroom video.

Responding to the exposé

Reacting to the so-called exposé, Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter and denied the wild allegations, saying:

"I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies. All these years, I have learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly," she tweeted.

She added that these kinds of allegations ''are far from distracting me" because "they have made me stronger.''

