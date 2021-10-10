Kate Tucci: Everything you need to know about Stanley Tucci's first wife

Kate Tucci was the wife of American actor and producer Stanley Tucci. The couple were together for fourteen years before death robbed them of their union. So, who was Kate Tucci? and what caused her death? Here is everything you need to know about her.

Kate Tucci was a renowned American personality, social worker and producer. The social welfare worker also acted as a philanthropist and was known to support various charities.

Kate Tucci's biography

Full name: Kathryn Spath Tucci

Kathryn Spath Tucci Gender: Female

Taurus Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Date of birth: 26th April 1962

26th April 1962 Date of death: 27th April 2009

27th April 2009 Cause of death: Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Age at time of death: 47 years old

47 years old Place of death: New York, United States

New York, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Taurus Height: 5'6" or 167 cm

5'6" or 167 cm Weight: 60 kgs

60 kgs Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Relationship status: Married

Married Married to: Stanley Tucci (1995 - till her death)

Stanley Tucci (1995 - till her death) Other relationships: Divorced from Alexander R. Scott (1984-1994)

Divorced from Alexander R. Scott (1984-1994) Children: Christine Scott, Nicolo Robert, Isabel Concetta, Camilla

Christine Scott, Nicolo Robert, Isabel Concetta, Camilla Education: Graduate, United States University

Graduate, United States University Profession: Social worker, Producer, Philanthropist

Social worker, Producer, Philanthropist Net worth: $1.5 million (as of 2009)

Early life

Kate Spath Tucci was born on 26th April 1962 in San Francisco, California, United States. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Unfortunately, the social worker did not share any details about her upbringing; thus, no information about her parents or siblings is available.

Education

Kathryn went to school at a local private institution, where she finished her elementary education. She then joined high school and afterwards joined the United States University in California, where she graduated.

Career

Kathryn started working almost immediately after graduating from university. She was involved in welfare work and helping the community. Later, she served as an assistant producer in various American TV shows and series. Some of her notable works include The Full Circle and The American Idol.

Personal life

Did you know that Kate Tucci was married twice in her life? Kathryn was first married to Alexander Robert Scott. The two got married in September 1984 and divorced in 1994. Kathryn and Alexander had a daughter, Christine Scott, who was born in 1988.

The second marriage was to Stanley Tucci, a famous American actor and producer. The couple were married from 1995 up to 2009 when Kate lost her life.

So, how did Stanley Tucci meet his wife? The two met at an award ceremony in 1995. Theirs's was love at first sight as they hit it off immediately and tied the knot months later the same year.

The couple was blessed with three children. The first was Isabel Concetta Tucci and Nicolo Robert Tucci, twins born in January 2000. Then later, in 2002, their third child, Camila, was born.

Kate Tucci's death

Kate discovered that she had breast cancer in 2006. She battled the disease but eventually lost out to it in 2009. Kate Tucci was living in New York City at the time of her death. She died on 27th April 2009, just one day after celebrating her 47th birthday.

Where was Kate Tucci's funeral held? Unfortunately, there is no information about the burial as the family opted for a private ceremony.

Is actor Stanley Tucci married?

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the Paul Smith AW20 50th Anniversary show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2020, in Paris, France. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Yes. Kathryn Tucci's husband remarried three years after the death of her wife. Stanley married Felicity Blunt, a literary agent. The two first met at a movie premiere in 2006 and became friends.

The pair met again in 2010 at a wedding between Emily Blunt, Felicity's sister, and John Krasinski. Stan asked Emily out for dinner, and the rest is history as they became a couple, got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012.

The couple has two children together named Matteo and Emilia. Matteo was born in January 2015, while Emilia was born in June 2018.

How old is Stanley Tucci's wife? Felicity Blunt is 41 years old in 2021. She celebrated her birthday on 8th January this year.

Kate Tucci is remembered for her work as a social worker. She was also known to be a kind and humble person who was always ready to help others. Many knew her as Stanley Tucci's wife. The mother of four was a lovely and hardworking human being.

