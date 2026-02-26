Ghanaian Mobile Users to Re-Register SIMs as Government Begins Process

The Government of Ghana is launching a nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise to enhance security and prevent fraud

The exercise will feature live verification against the National Identification Authority database and biometric checks for every registration

Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed that the process will be flexible, secure, and the first of its kind in the country’s history

The Government of Ghana is set to begin a nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise following Cabinet deliberations.

This was disclosed by the the Minister for Communication, Innovations, and Digital Technologies, Samuel Nartey George. affectionately known as Sam George.

The Minister for Communication, Innovations, and Digital Technologies, Samuel Nartey George, announces the commencement of a SIM card re-registration exercise. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking at the 2026 Data Protection Commission Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, Sam George said the SIM re-registration exercise would be structured to ensure customer convenience, with measures in place to prevent long queues and disruptions.

These measures, the Communications Minister said, include self-service portals and a seamless registration process.

“We are putting in place measures, working with the Chamber of Telecoms, to avoid long queues, including self-service portals and a seamless process for completing the registration," he said.

Sam George also emphasised that the exercise would not be constrained by strict deadlines and assured that all data collected would be fully protected in line with existing data protection regulations.

He stated that the upcoming SIM card re-registration exercise would be the first in the country’s history to feature live verification against the National Identification Authority (NIA) database and biometric verification for every registration.

“This exercise will be the first in our history to have live verification against the NIA’s database and provide biometric verification for every registration. Let me state this up front: the upcoming SIM card registration exercise will prioritise customers’ comfort,” he stated.

Ghana’s history with SIM card registration

Ghana has conducted multiple SIM card registration exercises over the years to curb fraud and improve security.

The first nationwide mandatory SIM card registration exercise officially began on 1 July 2010.

It was governed by the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2006). During this period, various forms of ID, such as a voter ID, passport, or driver’s licence, were accepted.

On October 1, 2021, another SIM re-registration exercise was conducted, this time making the Ghana Card the sole valid document for registration.

The process involved two stages: linking the SIM to the Ghana Card via a USSD code and completing a biometric capture at a service provider’s office.

According to Sam George, the previous exercises did not yield the expected outcomes, hence the need for a more stringent re-registration exercise.

“The failure of the last SIM card registration has left us with a difficult but necessary decision. After extensive Cabinet deliberation, we are announcing the start of a new SIM card registration exercise across the entire country," he said.

Samuel Nartey George praises Cyber Security Authority boss, Divine Selase Agbeti, for leading Abu Trica's arrest. Photo credit: Sam Dzata George and Divine Selase Agbeti/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sam George praises Cyber Security Authority

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, Frederick Kumi, a Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman also known as Abu Trica, had been arrested by US authorities in connection with a romance fraud.

The arrest, carried out with support from Ghanaian security agencies, follows an FBI investigation into a criminal network that defrauded victims of over $8mil.

Sam George commended the Cyber Security Authority boss on his personal involvement in the recent arrest of Abu Trica.

Source: YEN.com.gh