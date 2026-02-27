Patricia Osei Boateng has surfaced at the Ghana Police Headquarters after reportedly turning herself in to assist with investigations

A photo of the Kumawood actress, seated and in a red dress and scarf at the police station, has gone viral online

She is being investigated in connection with a robbery case linked to the death of Andrews Amankwah, Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law

Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng has surfaced at the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service after turning herself in to assist with investigations into a robbery case that has gripped national attention.

Kumawood star Patricia Osei is in custody after turning herself in amid investigations into the Sammy Gyamfi father-in-law murder case.

A photo of her sitting calmly in what appears to be an office at the police headquarters has since made its way online.

In the image, she is seen wearing a red dress with a scarf wrapped neatly around her head, her expression composed and unreadable.

The setting appears quiet and official, with her seated on a simple office chair, waiting as proceedings continue. The image alone has sparked widespread discussion.

Why Patricia Osei is being investigated

Her appearance comes on the back of ongoing investigations involving her husband, Eric Antwi Duku.

Security agencies have described him as the alleged leader of a robbery and car snatching syndicate said to have operated across parts of the Ashanti, Bono and Western Regions.

The group has been linked to several incidents that kept residents on edge in recent months.

The case gained even more attention after authorities connected the syndicate to the robbery at Ohwim Tigo Junction that resulted in the death of Andrews Amankwah, father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi.

The tragic incident sent shockwaves through political and public circles, prompting intensified police action.

Ghana Police arrest Patricia Osei Boateng

According to official communication from the Ghana Police Service, the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team set up by the Inspector General of Police picked up Patricia Osei Boateng to assist with ongoing investigations into the robbery and related matters.

While police have not disclosed the full details of her alleged involvement, they have indicated that her name came up during the course of their inquiries.

For many observers, the resurfaced photo of the actress marks a striking moment. Just a few years ago, she was trending for her wedding and public appearances.

Today, she finds herself at the centre of a serious criminal investigation.

As the legal process unfolds, more of the details surrounding her alleged involvement in the robbery case will be known as she assists the Police in the investigation.

For now, the focus remains on investigations, with the public closely watching every development.

Patricia Osei's marriage to Antwi Duku, who was killed in February 2026, draws attention amid armed robbery allegations.

Patricia Osei's wedding photos resurface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the wedding photos of Kumawood actress Patricia Osei and her husband resurfaced online amid an ongoing police case.

The late Antwi Duku has been linked to the armed robbery that led to the shooting of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law.

The once-celebrated 2020 wedding is now being discussed in a completely different light after Duku was killed.

