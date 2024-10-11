Ghanaian social media star Twene Jonas has displayed a mansion he claimed to own in the US

In a video making rounds online, Twene Jonas gave his followers the inside tour of the mansion

Despite claiming the house belonged to him, some Ghanaians on social media felt that was untrue

Ghanaian social media commentator, Twene Jonas has given his followers a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle abroad.

Twene Jonas, widely noted for his harsh criticism of Ghanaian celebrities and political and traditional authorities, showcased a beautiful mansion in the US that he claimed belonged to him.

Twene Jonas, a Ghanaian social media sensation, shows off his alleged luxurious mansion in the US. Photo credit: @twenejonas/IG & UGC.

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the loudmouth Ghanaian social commentator displayed the interior of the expensive mansion.

The mansion was fitted and furnished with modern decor, which complemented the opulent lifestyle depicted by Twene Jonas on social media.

The luxurious house has multiple bedrooms, a toilet, a bath, living areas, a kitchen, and a studio room.

"The almighty Twene Jonas has many houses, I don't rent. I only need this place as a cave, where I can come and relax. So if you are hating on me, you are only harming yourself," he said.

It is unclear how much Jonas purchased the mansion, although the average price of a house in the US ranges from $228,283 (GH¢3,640,999.71) to $806,674 (12,866,046.96).

Mixed reactions to Twene Jonas' house display

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video of Twene Jonas' new house shared mixed reactions.

@WITH_BRAHARRY said:

"U sure say naaaaa his own."

@OfficialBigkay replied:

"What makes u think he cannot afford bro? "

@youngblesstmoni also said:

"That mansion looks incredible! New York has some of the most impressive properties in the world."

@Invoiceguy wrote:

"If he truely owns that he will speak with some confidence,look like dude is doing one of those usu settings give us."

@CFCDouGlaS also wrote:

"How many times is he going to buy a house.. Even citizens find it difficult owning a house in their own country.."

Twene Jonas shares his struggles in Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that Twene Jonas opened up about his struggles in Ghana before relocating abroad to the US.

In a video shared on his social media pages, the Ghanaian social commentator said life was tough for him back home.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh