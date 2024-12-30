Stonebwoy, in an interview, took shots at Shatta Wale after being billed for Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street upcoming concert

The dancehall musician said Shatta Wale had travelled to Jamaica for the second time to 'raise the curtains' at the event

Stonebwoy claimed that the SM boss begged the organisers of Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert to allow him to appear

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy threw shots at his rival Shatta Wale over his upcoming music performance at a concert in Jamaica.

The SM boss was recently selected to be part of a star-studded list expected to mount the stage at Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston.

Following Shatta Wale's selection for the high-profile concert, some of his fans launched a social media campaign to mock Stonebwoy for not being invited to the event despite his close relationships with notable Jamaican artistes and bringing some to Ghana for his events.

Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale over Jamaica performance

In a recent interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, Stonebwoy said he, just like his former label boss Samini, had already performed at big concerts and shot countless music videos in Jamaica.

The dancehall musician noted that he had surpassed those achievements and is now focused on inviting prominent Jamaican artistes to various events in Ghana.

He said that Shatta Wale had travelled to Jamaica for the second time to 'raise the curtains' at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert.

Stonebwoy noted that he did not understand why Shatta Wale's invitation to the concert would be compared to his achievements since his performance in Jamaica would only benefit his brand.

He urged fans to research his exploits in Jamaica before using social media to mock him or make unnecessary comparisons to Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy alleged that he had information showing that the SM boss begged the organisers of Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert to allow him to appear at the event.

The BHIM Nation leader urged Shatta Wale to focus on performing at the concert and making Ghana proud instead of using his invitation to the event to undermine the achievements of other artists.

Stonebwoy's comments about Shatta Wale stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

japhethcobbinah commented:

"Man see say sake of Shatta Wale no hype am wey een concert flop so he dey come blast am😂😂😂."

HISMAJESTY said:

"Shatta has never brought a Jamaican dancehall artiste to home Ghana before."

KASHIA 1 commented:

"Listen to the sense in what Stonebwoy is saying."

Nanaqwekubarclays01 said:

"Stonebwoy can invite all the stars to come play shows for Ghana. Still, Shatta Wale is bigger than him, hands down."

Kwesi Elbanna commented:

"Unless you hate Stonebwoy, he really talked sense."

Stonebwoy addresses 2019 peace with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy said his peace arrangement with Shatta Wale in 2019 was fake.

The dancehall musician previously recounted why he eventually reached a settlement with the SM boss.

Stonebwoy also acknowledged himself as the organiser of the 2020 Asaase Sound Clash with Shatta Wale.

