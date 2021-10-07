A video of Akua GMB's plush office has got many people singing her praises

The office is grand with beautiful decoration right from the ground to the top floors

Akua is a businesswoman with a good educational background

The 2011 winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful show, Sally Akua Mensah, known popularly as Akua GMB, has stunned Ghanaians with a video of her office.

The magnificent storey building, YEN.com.gh learnt, does not house only Akua’s office but also her other businesses.

A collage of Akua GMB. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa/Instagram

Source: Original

It is spacious and the design, as well as decoration, speak volumes of Akua’s taste for luxury and beauty.

The video was shot when a team from Sarfoa, the 2021 GMB winner, paid a courtesy call on her regarding the support she showed her while she was still in the competition.

Reaction

Many people have admired Akua over the office with some praising her for not being a braggart like some other celebrities on social media.

Afras, for instance, wrote that Akua’s office is nice:

afrasfashiongh: “Ur office is nice.”

Olives wrote in the Akan language that good quality beads do not need to make noise for their appearance to be felt or seen:

olives_apparel: “Ahwenepa nkasa.”

Rose called Akua a queen:

roseokpo: “U are a queen my dear.”

Chika also praised Akua for not being a braggart:

iamamachika: “We don’t brag ooo we do the the do.”

Zabeth prayed God’s blessings for Akua, while Sadisco admired her beauty:

zabeth8190: “God bless u Akua.”

sadiscocafetalero: “Akua u r beautiful wai”

Education and businesswoman

Akua first attended Kumasi Polytechnic, now known as Kumasi Technical University, and acquired an HND.

After winning Ghana's Most Beautiful in 2011, she later furthered her education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Source: Yen