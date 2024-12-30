Stonebwoy, in an interview expressed pride in his wife Dr Louisa and claimed that only sensible men could marry a doctor

His claim came after the host informed him that there were people on the premises hailing him as a 'doctor's husband'

His seemingly humorous statement sparked mixed reactions, with some folks disagreeing with his words on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has caused a stir during a recent interview with Angel FM.

In it, he spoke proudly of his wife, Dr Louisa, and made a bold statement about marrying a doctor.

Stonebwoy speaks on marrying a doctor during a radio interview, sparking reactions. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The musician’s comments came after the host mentioned that people were calling him ‘the doctor’s husband’ on the premises.

Stonebwoy responded by saying that only sensible men can marry a doctor, a remark that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The statement has divided opinion online. Some people agreed with the musician, seeing it as a lighthearted remark about the qualities needed in a partner, especially when married to a successful professional.

Others disagreed, feeling the comment was unnecessary.

Stonebwoy's comments on marrying doctors spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kashfarmer20892 said:

"Which one be if you no get sense you can’t date doctor, something wey you start from childhood you dey claim sense for top jon."

sar_dick reacted:

"The doctor who couldn’t fixed Shatta Bundle’s teeth well?😂😂"

oblantajr said:

"If apakye sef marry doc then docs no be anybody."

KoffiBuckles wrote:

"The woman wey make it easy for you. You didn’t choose her, she chose you and was attracted you so stop praising yourself. You were 39/40 and you had no gf but she overlooked that as a fun and decided to go on this journey with you. She nor be your class!"

Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy's interview was explosive, causing chaos on social media after firing some shots at Shatta Wale.

He called out his enemies for their 'fake' lifestyle and downplayed his rival's gig with Vybz Kartel in Jamaica.

Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a 'settings man' and made some verbal jabs, as YEN.com.gh has also reported.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh