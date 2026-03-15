Nigerian actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, aka Papa Ajasco, has detailed his financial struggles due to the trademark of his famous TV character

In a video, the veteran actor from the Papa Ajasco TV and Company comedy series also detailed the money he received from the show

Papa Ajasco's remarks about his ongoing financial struggles have triggered sad reactions from fans on social media

Veteran Nigerian actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, has opened up about his financial struggles despite his fame.

Veteran Nigerian actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, aka Papa Ajasco, laments financial struggles despite his fame. Photo source: @papaajascoandcompany, Lucky Udu Experience/YouTube

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with podcaster Lucky Udu, the veteran actor noted that he had not been able to make significant money and acquire properties due to the trademark of his popular TV character, Papa Ajasco, held by renowned filmmaker Wale Adenuga of Wale Adenuga Productions.

Abiodun stated that he was unable to feature in other movie projects or brand endorsement campaigns with the Papa Ajasco character and likeness due to the restrictions from the trademark.

He lamented:

"The major problem why people are not seeing me is because that particular character has been registered by Wale Adenuga, and anybody that wants to use me outside, use me with the character, with everything that I have."

"But, it has never been easy for me, and that is why you do not see me in adverts, billboards and all that, so it is painful."

"I cannot use the name Papa Ajasco unless I go and take permission. I have had limited opportunities because of that strong character."

"If they want to use me as Abiodun Ayoyinka, they would want to see Papa Ajasco, dressed like Papa Ajasco, everything like him, and it is always difficult for me to do it."

Papa Ajasco noted that he needed consent from Wale Adenuga before he could use his legendary character for other projects outside his productions.

The veteran Nigerian actor stated that he has always struggled financially and that his case has worsened since he retired from his work at the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture five years ago.

Papa Ajasco lamented that he had no house or cars despite being a popular TV figure in Nigeria and other African countries, including Ghana.

He said:

"Things have never been okay for years now. I was working with the Lagos State Arts and Culture under the state government. Now, I am a retired officer."

"I retired five years ago, and it has never been easy for me to move around, to connect with people, or to always be thinking every day. No car of my own, no house."

Ayoyinka also recounted the money he used to earn per episode from Wale Adenuga for featuring in the Papa Ajasco TV series.

The YouTube video of Papa Ajasco speaking about his financial struggles is below:

Who is veteran Nigerian actor Papa Ajasco?

Abiodun Ayoyinka is a veteran comic actor in the Nigerian movie industry.

He gained prominence in Nigeria and Ghana in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his role as Papa Ajasco in the popular TV comedy series Papa Ajasco and Company, produced by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP).

The series was an offshoot of a movie with the same name, directed and released in 1984 by Wale Adenuga.

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, passes away after a prolonged battle with illness. Photo source: Ereke Nishop

Source: Facebook

In the series, Abiodun played the role of a womanising patriarch of the Ajasco family alongside his wife, Mama Ajasco, their child, Bobo Ajasco and their associate, Boy Alico.

Other notable characters from the series also included Miss Pepeiye, Pa James, and Pa Jimoh.

At its peak, the comedy series was among the most popular TV programmes in Nigeria and was shown weekly in twelve African nations.

Papa Ajasco's financial struggles stir sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sidney_leo commented:

"I will donate to this man's happiness. He made my childhood worth it."

Queenkenny_alagaiyawo said:

"This is really sad. 😢 Imagine our legend with all the fame💔😢."

Mr_okiks wrote:

"Oh my God, Papa Ajasco. These are our legends now. They should be enjoying life. This feels bad."

Nigerian actor Chief Timothy Agboola passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actor Chief Timothy Agboola passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The veteran movie star and broadcaster reportedly died at a private hospital in Lagos following a long battle with illness.

Chief Timothy Agboola's demise evoked sadness among his colleagues and fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh