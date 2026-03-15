Ghanaian soldier who was injured in a Lebanon missile attack is said to be making steady progress medically

Three soldiers sustained minor injuries, while critically injured Lance Corporal Abrefa Busia successfully underwent surgery

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Lance Corporal Abrefa Busia to keep him in high spirit

The United Nations has indicated that a Ghanaian soldier who was injured in a missile attack at a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon earlier this month is recovering.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, visits Lance Corporal Albert Abrefa Busia, the soldier who was injured during the Lebanon Missile attack. Photo credit: @UNinGhana

Source: Facebook

Lance Corporal Albert Abrefa Busia of the Ghana Armed Forces is one of the soldiers deployed under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). He was injured during the missile strike on their base in early March.

An earlier statement from the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that three soldiers sustained minor injuries, while the soldier who was critically injured had successfully undergone surgery and is responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited the injured soldier in the hospital and expressed concern about the dangers faced by UN personnel deployed in conflict zones.

“Attacks against peacekeepers and positions are completely unacceptable, and they must stop. They are in breach of international law and may constitute war crimes. Moreover, civilians must be respected and protected at all times – and civilian infrastructure must be spared,” he said.

After the visit, officials described the soldier's recovery as encouraging. In a brief Facebook statement, the UN said:

"Great to learn that Lance Corporal Albert Abrefa Busia of Ghana, one of the peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon who was recently injured during a missile attack, is recovering."

The UN stressed that peacekeepers should not be a target in conflict zones.

“Indeed, peacekeepers are not a target,” the UN said, using the campaign message #NotATarget.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the government has petitioned the UN Secretary-General to investigate the incident and sanction those responsible.

Ghana remains one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide, with soldiers serving in multiple operations across Africa and the Middle East

GAF assures public of troop's safety

The Ghana Armed Forces has assured the public that other troops remain safe and have taken shelter in underground bunkers amid the fragile security situation.

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate following the expanding confrontation involving Israel, Iran and allied forces across the region.

Southern Lebanon has become an increasingly volatile theatre due to ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Ghana Armed Forces say soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are safe. Photo credit: UNIFIL

Source: Twitter

UNIFIL peacekeepers, including the Ghanaian contingent, operate in a buffer zone along the Israel–Lebanon border established under United Nations Security Council mandates to monitor ceasefire arrangements and prevent hostilities between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has reported the incident to the United Nations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Ghana has called on all parties involved in the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of UN personnel deployed to maintain peace and stability.

Source: YEN.com.gh