As the March 16, 2026, medical screening for security service applicants approaches, concerns about health eligibility have surfaced among prospective candidates.

Isaac Anim Buabeng, a concerned youth, took to social media to ask whether certain health conditions, specifically rheumatism, would automatically disqualify an applicant from the recruitment process.

In his comment under a post highlighting the frustrations of applicants with pending portal updates, he wrote:

"Please, will rheumatism disqualify in the medical stage?"

Isaac did not clarify whether he was inquiring for himself or on behalf of someone else, but his question reflects a broader anxiety among applicants seeking transparency on the recruitment requirements.

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that those who have been cleared in earlier stages of the recruitment process are expected to begin their medical screening on March 16, 2026. This phase is crucial for advancing in the selection process, as only candidates who meet the medical criteria will proceed to subsequent recruitment stages.

Applicants pressure government to release medicals fee

In a related development, pressure has mounted as security service applicants seek the official price for the medical screening.

This follows the Ministry of Interior’s announcement of a new timeline for publishing the results of the aptitude test, conducted as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The first batch of results will be released to Category A candidates, those holding JHS certificates, whose outcomes were scheduled between March 4 and March 5, 2026.

Category B candidates, comprising Degree and HND certificate holders, will receive their results on March 6 and 7, 2026.

Finally, Category C candidates, those with WASSCE certificates, are scheduled to receive their results on March 8 and 9, 2026.

Commenting on a related Facebook post, one concerned citizen wrote:

“Medical screening will start on the 16th, and from the 9th to the 16th is a seven-day interval, and the amount to be paid for the medical hasn’t been communicated yet,” according to Snr Dan.

In response to another post shared on March 5, 2026, by Dora Esinam on Facebook, Zulkarnain Don Zee asked:

“But Dora Esinam, how much is the medical fee so we can prepare for it?”

Speculation over the price has been rife, with many suggesting it could exceed GHC 1,000. In the comment section, Emmanuel Blankson wrote:

“Zulkarnain Don Zee is around GHC 1,500.”

Officials, however, have not issued the approved amount. Applicants remain eager to know the fee so they can prepare appropriately, should they pass the aptitude test and proceed to the medical screening stage.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

