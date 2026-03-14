The Catalan giants are reportedly targeting Pedro Neto to add competition and firepower to their wide attacking positions

Despite recent disciplinary issues at Chelsea, Neto’s versatility and talent make him a prime summer target for Barcelona

With a huge price tag and potential release clause, Barcelona’s ability to strike a deal could define their attacking reinforcements this summer

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Barcelona are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Pedro Neto, the Chelsea winger, as Hansi Flick looks to bolster options on the flanks.

The Catalan side are keen to add both competition and depth to their wide attacking positions, with the Portugal international emerging as a prime candidate.

Barcelona reportedly consider a summer move for Chelsea's Pedro Neto. Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Neto has found himself under the spotlight recently for all the wrong reasons. The Chelsea star made headlines for controversial incidents, including a red card against Arsenal and a clash with a ball-boy during a Champions League fixture against PSG.

Despite these off-field distractions, the winger’s name is once again linked with a high-profile move, suggesting that Barcelona are ready to reignite their interest in the former Wolves forward ahead of the summer transfer window, as SI reports.

Flick, aiming to enhance squad options across the frontline, may see Neto as a valuable addition capable of providing both quality and versatility on either wing.

Signed from Wolves in a €60 million deal in 2024, Neto has been a regular starter for Chelsea, largely due to his ability to operate across multiple attacking roles.

Pedro Neto emerges as a summer transfer target for FC Barcelona. Image credit: Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

While he has impressed at Stamford Bridge, reports hint at a potential release clause in his contract that could allow a move if a suitable offer comes in.

Chelsea were reportedly resistant to selling in January, but a compelling bid could force their hand. Given Barcelona’s stature and appeal, the prospect of a summer exit for the Portuguese international seems increasingly plausible.

Can Barcelona Secure Neto?

Securing Neto will depend heavily on Barcelona’s financial manoeuvres, with the club needing to free up funds to accommodate such a high-profile acquisition.

Bringing in the €60 million-rated attacker could provide competition for Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Marcus Rashford, with the latter now edging closer to making his loan move permanent.

The Portuguese superstar’s agent, Jorge Mendes, enjoys a strong rapport with Barcelona, which could ease negotiations and give the Catalan giants a strategic advantage.

However, according to Football Epana, the financial dimension remains pivotal. Chelsea are unlikely to let Neto leave cheaply, and the Spaniards will need to ensure they can meet the club’s demands.

If Barcelona can navigate their budgetary challenges and present an attractive offer, Neto could become the latest high-profile addition to their attacking ranks, offering Flick a dynamic and versatile option as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of a competitive season.

Joan Laporta resigns as Barcelona president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joan Laporta has resigned as FC Barcelona president in accordance with the club’s electoral regulations.

The iconic Camp Nou figure was required to leave his post before officially entering the forthcoming presidential race, ensuring compliance with the rules that govern elections at the Spanish giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh