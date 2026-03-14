A cemetery in Hohoe, Volta Region, hosts a unique conference and DStv facility for community relaxation and entertainment

Sources indicated that the conference and DStv facility, which was built by ex-MP John Peter Amewu, draws crowds for football matches

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the facility location

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A cemetery in Hohoe, Volta Region, has a conference facility and a DStv facility where community members go for relaxation and enjoyment.

According to sources on social media, the residents often watch football matches and other lovely programmes on TV at the centre.

Hohoe community puts up a DStv centre in a cemetery. Photo credit: Engineer Viglo

Source: Facebook

They indicated that the centre was built and furnished by John Peter Amewu, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency. John Peter Amewu served for only one term. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP represented his people from 2020 to 2024.

Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) defeated him in the 2024 election.

Some people on social media who know the DStv centre said it is located in Hohoe-Bla, close to the FRANCO College of Education.

Another person confirmed it and said the centre is located at the old cemetery.

"That’s the old cemetery. And that structure you’re seeing there is meant for relaxing and a meeting point for the youth of Gbi Bla. They do watch football matches over on the big screen 📺. I hope you can see the houses around the cemetery," Kalypha Emmanuel Kendrick wrote on Facebook.

Netizens amazed by location of DStv centre

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by GF Icon on Facebook. Read them below:

Melody Klu said:

"That's Hohoe-Bla. Should I say 'opposite' or 'behind' Franco College of Education? Along the Lolobi road."

Afora Jnr wrote:

"Oh yeah, beside Franco. I dey feel the atmosphere during EPL matches 😁."

Ewoenam Moneygenerator said:

"The dead shall watch the EPL, and give live analysis to the living.🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Toni Tettegah wrote:

"I just saw this a week ago when I attended a funeral there. It was around 8 pm, and patrons were watching a football match on the TV."

Dauda Aminu Graham said:

"I know this place very well, but I think the post is a deviation from reality. I saw the youth gather there to watch football matches and that the area has a strong DSTV network."

Arch-Angel Julius wrote:

"While people are shouting gooooal!!! The ghost too responds gooooal!!!!!! Others too will begin to change gears to run 😂😂😂😂."

Bawzy Galanxzy Jerome said:

"We ain’t talking about how clean the place looks? Wow...clean environment 🙏."

Millicent Gbede wrote:

"I saw this too. Unbelievable. The way they were relaxed there eeh, like heaven on earth."

The Hohoe community in the Volta Region is mourning the death of Wisdom Kplorla Atikumah, its NDC Youth Organiser. Photo credit: Aklie Livingstone

Source: Facebook

Hohoe mourns demise of NDC Youth Organiser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wisdom Kplorla Atikumah, the NDC Youth Organiser for Hohoe, died suddenly at the age of 41.

He was widely admired for his selfless commitment to empowering the youth and supporting young people across all political divides.

The NDC loyalist leaves behind his beloved wife and three children, who are deeply mourning his unexpected passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh