The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominations were unveiled on March 14, spotlighting the top artistes in Ghana

Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy received nominations in different categories in the highly anticipated award scheme

The main ceremony is expected to be held on May 9, 2026, in Accra, with final venue details to follow

Charterhouse released the nominations for the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), the 27th edition of the scheme, on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The ceremony saw the unveiling of nominees for 21 award categories. Among them were Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, King Paluta, Black Sherif, OliveTheBoy, Medikal, and Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, and Stonebwoy have bagged nominations in the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @wendyshayofficial, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The nominees list was curated from submissions from the opening of nominations from January 20 to February 8, 2026.

The main event is expected to take place in Accra on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the organisers have announced, adding that the venue will be communicated at a later date.

Watch the Facebook video of the nominees' announcement below:

Below is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

1. Best Hiplife Song:

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beetzrap KOTM

Habit - Fameye ft Medikal

Tontonte - Ko-Jo Cue ft Ofori Amponsah & Arathejay

Next Door - Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie

Messiah - Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick

Badness - Kwesi Amewuga

2. Best Highlife Song:

It Is Finished - Kofi Kinaata

Foko - King Paluta

Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata

Obi Adi - Amerado Burner

Do Better - Kuami Eugene

3. Best Traditional Gospel Song:

Correct - Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta

Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther

So Far So Good - Mabel Okyere

M'aseda - Kofi Owusu Preprah ft Diana Hamilton

Akorfala - Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton

Baba God (Matthew 6:26) - Paul Enana

4. Best Hiphop Song:

Where Dem Boys - Black Sherif

Balenciaga - O'Kenneth

Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke

Same Timbs - Gonaboy

The Matter - Lalid

5. Best Afrobeats Song:

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy

Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy

OMG - Mr Drew ft Olivetheboy

No Issues - Lasmid ft King Promise

6. Best Afropop Song:

Sacrifice - Black Sherif

Gidi Gidi - Stonebwoy

Bend - Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie

Sankofa - Gyakie

Olivia - Lasmid

See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi

7. Best Music Video:

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy (Director: Henry Akrong)

Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Director: Meekah Jagun)

Welcome to Africa - Medikal (Director: Xbillz Ebenezer)

Shine - Stonebwoy (Director: Yaw Skyface)

Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir (Director: Yaw Skyface)

Put Am On God - Arathejay (Director: David Duncan)

8. Best Male Vocal Performance:

Akoma - Asiama

Timeless (Live) - Deon Boakye

Prayer - Perez Musik

Catch-22 - Josh Blakk

Yehoda - Carl Clottey

9. Best Female Vocal Performance:

Amin - Enam

See Me Through (Team Eternity Ghana) - Grace Charles

Show Me How To Love - Niella

Breathe - Cina Soul

Beni Tookweiloi - Lordina the Soprano

10. Best Rap Performance:

Mensei Da - Strongman

Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue

5th August 9 - Lyrical Joe

4GG (For God's Glory) - Joe Kay

Welcome to Africa - Medikal

Violence - Sarkodie

11. Collaboration of the Year:

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy

Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy

Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM

Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata

12. International Collaboration of the Year:

Shake It to the Max - MOLIY ft Skillbeng & Silent Addy

So It Goes - Black Sherif ft Fireboy

Too Late 2.0 - Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi

Meet 4 Corner - Lasmid ft TML Vibez

See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi

Body Go - MOLIY ft Tyla

13. Best Reggae/Dancehall Song:

Shake It to the Max Remix - MOLIY ft Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy

Torcher - Stonebwoy

Larger Than Life - Cina Soul ft Stonebwoy

Summer King - Samini

Talisman - Arathejay ft Stonebwoy

Pharaoh - Amerado

14. Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song:

Ebefa - Ewura Abena

Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Preprah

Aha Ye - Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku

Ready - Scott Evans

Stamina - Kofi Karikari

Yehoda - Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean

15. Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Wendy Shay

KiDi

Kojo Blak

Olivetheboy

Gyakie

MOLIY

16. Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste:

Black Sherif

Medikal

Kweku Smoke

Sarkodie

Ko-Jo Cue

O'Kenneth

17. Best Highlife Artiste:

Fameye

King Paluta

Kwabena Kwabena

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

18. Songwriter of the Year:

Black Sherif - Sacrifice

Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II

Cofi Boham - Take Me Home

Ko-Jo Cue - Abebrese

Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim)

Stonebwoy - Send Them A Prayer

19. Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste:

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy

20. Best Gospel Artiste:

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton

MOG Music

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Mabel Okyere

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

21. Artiste Of The Year

Black Sherif

Medikal

Stonebwoy

Wendy Shay

Sarkodie

Diana Hamilton

Wendy Shay wins award at 2026 AFRIMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had won an award at the ninth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The star-studded ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, saw Wendy taking home the Best Female Artiste (West Africa) award.

Source: YEN.com.gh