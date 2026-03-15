TGMA 2026: Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, Medikal and Shatta Wale Bag Nominations
- The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominations were unveiled on March 14, spotlighting the top artistes in Ghana
- Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy received nominations in different categories in the highly anticipated award scheme
- The main ceremony is expected to be held on May 9, 2026, in Accra, with final venue details to follow
Charterhouse released the nominations for the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), the 27th edition of the scheme, on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
The ceremony saw the unveiling of nominees for 21 award categories. Among them were Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, King Paluta, Black Sherif, OliveTheBoy, Medikal, and Shatta Wale.
The nominees list was curated from submissions from the opening of nominations from January 20 to February 8, 2026.
The main event is expected to take place in Accra on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the organisers have announced, adding that the venue will be communicated at a later date.
Watch the Facebook video of the nominees' announcement below:
Below is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards
1. Best Hiplife Song:
- Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beetzrap KOTM
- Habit - Fameye ft Medikal
- Tontonte - Ko-Jo Cue ft Ofori Amponsah & Arathejay
- Next Door - Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie
- Messiah - Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick
- Badness - Kwesi Amewuga
2. Best Highlife Song:
- It Is Finished - Kofi Kinaata
- Foko - King Paluta
- Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
- Obi Adi - Amerado Burner
- Do Better - Kuami Eugene
3. Best Traditional Gospel Song:
- Correct - Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta
- Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther
- So Far So Good - Mabel Okyere
- M'aseda - Kofi Owusu Preprah ft Diana Hamilton
- Akorfala - Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton
- Baba God (Matthew 6:26) - Paul Enana
4. Best Hiphop Song:
- Where Dem Boys - Black Sherif
- Balenciaga - O'Kenneth
- Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke
- Same Timbs - Gonaboy
- The Matter - Lalid
5. Best Afrobeats Song:
- Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy
- Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak
- Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy
- OMG - Mr Drew ft Olivetheboy
- No Issues - Lasmid ft King Promise
6. Best Afropop Song:
- Sacrifice - Black Sherif
- Gidi Gidi - Stonebwoy
- Bend - Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie
- Sankofa - Gyakie
- Olivia - Lasmid
- See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi
7. Best Music Video:
- Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy (Director: Henry Akrong)
- Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Director: Meekah Jagun)
- Welcome to Africa - Medikal (Director: Xbillz Ebenezer)
- Shine - Stonebwoy (Director: Yaw Skyface)
- Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir (Director: Yaw Skyface)
- Put Am On God - Arathejay (Director: David Duncan)
8. Best Male Vocal Performance:
- Akoma - Asiama
- Timeless (Live) - Deon Boakye
- Prayer - Perez Musik
- Catch-22 - Josh Blakk
- Yehoda - Carl Clottey
9. Best Female Vocal Performance:
- Amin - Enam
- See Me Through (Team Eternity Ghana) - Grace Charles
- Show Me How To Love - Niella
- Breathe - Cina Soul
- Beni Tookweiloi - Lordina the Soprano
10. Best Rap Performance:
- Mensei Da - Strongman
- Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue
- 5th August 9 - Lyrical Joe
- 4GG (For God's Glory) - Joe Kay
- Welcome to Africa - Medikal
- Violence - Sarkodie
11. Collaboration of the Year:
- Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy
- Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak
- Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy
- Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke
- Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
- Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
12. International Collaboration of the Year:
- Shake It to the Max - MOLIY ft Skillbeng & Silent Addy
- So It Goes - Black Sherif ft Fireboy
- Too Late 2.0 - Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi
- Meet 4 Corner - Lasmid ft TML Vibez
- See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi
- Body Go - MOLIY ft Tyla
13. Best Reggae/Dancehall Song:
- Shake It to the Max Remix - MOLIY ft Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy
- Torcher - Stonebwoy
- Larger Than Life - Cina Soul ft Stonebwoy
- Summer King - Samini
- Talisman - Arathejay ft Stonebwoy
- Pharaoh - Amerado
14. Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song:
- Ebefa - Ewura Abena
- Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Preprah
- Aha Ye - Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku
- Ready - Scott Evans
- Stamina - Kofi Karikari
- Yehoda - Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean
15. Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- Wendy Shay
- KiDi
- Kojo Blak
- Olivetheboy
- Gyakie
- MOLIY
16. Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste:
- Black Sherif
- Medikal
- Kweku Smoke
- Sarkodie
- Ko-Jo Cue
- O'Kenneth
17. Best Highlife Artiste:
- Fameye
- King Paluta
- Kwabena Kwabena
- Kofi Kinaata
- Kuami Eugene
18. Songwriter of the Year:
- Black Sherif - Sacrifice
- Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II
- Cofi Boham - Take Me Home
- Ko-Jo Cue - Abebrese
- Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim)
- Stonebwoy - Send Them A Prayer
19. Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste:
- Samini
- Ras Kuuku
- Stonebwoy
20. Best Gospel Artiste:
- Piesie Esther
- Diana Hamilton
- MOG Music
- Kofi Owusu Peprah
- Mabel Okyere
- Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
21. Artiste Of The Year
- Black Sherif
- Medikal
- Stonebwoy
- Wendy Shay
- Sarkodie
- Diana Hamilton
Wendy Shay wins award at 2026 AFRIMA
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had won an award at the ninth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
The star-studded ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, saw Wendy taking home the Best Female Artiste (West Africa) award.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh