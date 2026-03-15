Broda Sammy has officially confirmed that she has been divorced by his France-based wife Obaa Yaa on United Showbiz

In a video, the Ghanaian gospel singer detailed the events that transpired during the divorce proceedings with his wife's family

Broda Sammy also shared the identity of a woman he wanted to marry, following the recent collapse of his first marriage

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Broda Sammy, has announced the end of his long marriage with his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa.

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy announces his divorce from his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa. Photo source: Broda Sammy music, UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Speaking on UTV Ghana's United Showbiz show on Saturday, March 14, 2026, Broda Sammy noted that his now ex-wife initiated their divorce and ended their union.

He explained that he was performing at a musical event at Manso during the Christmas season when the head of his family informed him through a phone call that his France-based wife had returned the customary drinks used during their traditional marriage.

The gospel singer stated that his family head initially refused to take back the drinks and begin the divorce process without consulting him about his wife's action.

Broda Sammy noted that he and his family held a meeting with Obaa Yaa's family, but she failed to show up.

He stated that his now ex-wife confirmed through a phone call at the meeting that she wanted to end their marriage without detailing any reason behind her decision.

He said:

"I haven't ended my marriage. It is I who has been divorced. I was performing at a show in Manso during the Christmas period when my family head called to inform me that my drinks had been returned from France."

"They told me that they declined to take them back in my absence and that I needed to come home. I went there, and we called my wife's family. My wife did not attend the meeting. During our conversations, they said that my wife instructed them to return the drinks."

"My family head made my wife's mother call her on the phone, where she confirmed that she instructed them to return the drinks. When she was asked, she said I had not done anything bad to her."

Sammy stated that he consented to his wife's divorce request since they had not been living together in Ghana for a few years.

He explained that some individuals, with whom he used to live, spread falsehoods about him to his wife in the past.

The gospel singer also stated that a pastor had previously alleged to his wife that he had been married to an occult member.

Sammy noted that the falsehoods, coupled with a miscarriage his wife suffered during a return to Ghana, pushed her to end their marriage.

He said he realised his marriage had ended when his wife and her family members failed to attend his mother's funeral service, months before they officially divorced.

The veteran musician expressed his intention to remarry after his divorce, claiming that he was interested in tying the knot with his colleague Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

The YouTube video of Broda Sammy confirming his divorce is below:

Broda Sammy's marriage and marital woes

Broda Sammy and his now France-based ex-wife Obaa Yaa tied the knot in a traditional ceremony many years ago.

During their long marriage, the couple welcomed children, who lived abroad with their mother.

The gospel singer regularly praised his now ex-wife during several interviews on the radio and TV.

In an appearance on the United Showbiz show in March 2022, Sammy hinted that he and his then-wife were experiencing some marital problems.

Broda Sammy criticises Ohemaa Mercy for her divorce claims. Photo source: @brodasammy_nationsworshipper @ohemaamercyofficial

Source: Instagram

He claimed that he doubted that he would share a bed with his wife, following certain incidents that happened during her trip to Ghana.

Amid conversations about Ohemaa Mercy's divorce in 2024, Sammy stated in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM that his marriage was intact and had not ended despite his past marital issues.

He also boasted that he had the most vibrant marriage among his colleagues in the Ghanaian gospel music fraternity.

Broda Sammy's divorce announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Edwinagreen3887 commented:

"Good on him, to prevent the same problem as Lumba, accept it and move on."

Cynthiaacquah9733 said:

"My only question is whether you are taking care of the kids even though they are living abroad?"

NanaFrema wrote:

"For him to compensate the woman, look at what he is saying. They maltreat their wives, and when they leave, they blame the woman."

Nana Ama McBrown divorces Maxwell Mensah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown divorced her husband, Maxwell Mensah, after several years of marriage.

In a video, the veteran actress confirmed her split from her husband in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown also detailed her current relationship with Maxwell Mensah after their divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh