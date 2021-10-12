Popular Ghanaian playwright, Uncle bo Ebo Whyte, has said he will never cheat on his wife

Renowned playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has revealed that he has never cheated on his wife in their 38 years of marriage.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, Uncle Ebo said he would not do this not really because of his wife but because he fears God.

According to him, during their early years of marriage when he was actively involved in counselling, his wife entertained fears and suspected him of cheating on her.

However, he allayed those fears and assured her of his faithfulness to her and ultimately to God.

He added that he could cheat on his wife easily if he wanted to, however, the fear of God would not allow him to do that.

I once told her that I can chear on her without her having any clue about it. I said to her: “I won’t cheat on you, not because of you but because of God,” Uncle Ebo stressed.

He went on to list the three main things that shields him from cheating, and that can also help other men if they are willing to remain faithful to their wives.

1. My fear of God and my desire to honour him in my life and in our marriage has ensured I remain true to my wife. 2. The mercies of God. 3. I have learnt to hold myself accountable to my wife.

Married wife while in love with someone else

Meanwhile, Uncle Ebo had earlier admitted that he married his wife when he was still in love with another woman.

Read what he said:

I married Florence, when I was still in love with someone else. I did so because I was too naïve to understand that just walking away from a relationship doesn’t mean its done; I underestimated how much the girl meant to me and thought that the great chemistry I had with Florence was enough."

After the first three terrific years of the marriage, I discovered that the basis on which I walked out of the previous relationship was false - I had been fed with false information by a trusted source with the intention of killing the relationship to benefit his friend who was also interested in my girl.’’

