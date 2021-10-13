Two adorable lovebirds having their first dance at their wedding fell to the floor and the video has gone viral

The bride with the Instagram handle @haitianbeauty25 shared the video on the social media platform and said she wouldn't blame her man for the fall

According to the bride, she had the best time of her life and could not stop laughing over the fall which she described as falling in love

A couple having their first dance at their wedding suffered an embarrassing fall when the bride rested on her hubby's arm.

@haitianbeauty25 and the love of her life had the dancefloor to themselves as guests gathered to watch the beautiful moment. But the guests weren't expecting the turn of events as the couple crashed to the floor.

The couple fell during their first dance and the video has gone viral on social media. Photo credit: @haitianbeauty25

The guests screamed as the couple fell and some of them could be seen clapping.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @haitianbeauty25 wrote:

"Falling in love. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not sure I cared. Can’t really blame him with all 5’9 of muscle + Galia Lahav weight.

"I just know that I had the time of my life, could not stop laughing and poor David was/still is mortified."

Social media reacts

Reacting, Instagram user with the handle @marjorievailm said:

"He was defenseless against the weight of your dress. I love that you’re sharing this."

@mzaque commented:

"Ohhh nooooo he wasent ready."

@amarideity wrote:

"This was the cutest thing, definitely memorable and a great story to tell! You both looked beautiful and that was one wonderful dance with a spectacular ending!"

@franknitty163 said:

"He’s gonna be working on those gains after this. Lol congratulations."

@gj_ifbbpa_ commented:

"Oh my God you looked absolutely beautiful I hope nobody was injured."

